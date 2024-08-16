Network Operations Manager – Mpumalanga Belfast

Aug 16, 2024

The Operations Manager will lead a team of technical engineers, serve as the point of contact for network related incidents, and approve or reject changes affecting customer environments.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Network Operations and Management
  • CCNP/HCNP certification or equivalent networking certification.
  • Proven experience in network infrastructure management, preferably in a mining or industrial environment.
  • Strong understanding of security best practices and protocols.
  • Understanding and experience using ServiceNow as ITSM tool.
  • Experience with incident management and change control processes.
  • Excellent leadership and communication skills.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
  • Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
  • Management of experienced Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), like CCNA’s, CCNP’s and CCIE’s.
  • Prior experience in the Mining industry is highly preferred.
  • Strong understanding of Health and Safety regulations and compliance requirements in the mining industry.

KEY TASKS:

  • Network Infrastructure Management
  • Customer Engagement
  • Team Management
  • Health and Safety Compliance
  • Incident Management
  • Change Management
  • Vendor and Partner Management
  • Documentation and Reporting

Desired Skills:

  • Operations Management
  • Mining
  • Networks
  • Cisco
  • CCNP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Sizwe Africa IT Group wishes to appoint an Operations and Safety Manager on a 3 years contract, at one of our customers in the Mining industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position