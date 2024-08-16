Network Operations Manager

The Operations Manager will lead a team of technical engineers, serve as the point of contact for network related incidents, and approve or reject changes affecting customer environments.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Network Operations and Management
- CCNP/HCNP certification or equivalent networking certification.
- Proven experience in network infrastructure management, preferably in a mining or industrial environment.
- Strong understanding of security best practices and protocols.
- Understanding and experience using ServiceNow as ITSM tool.
- Experience with incident management and change control processes.
- Excellent leadership and communication skills.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
- Management of experienced Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), like CCNA’s, CCNP’s and CCIE’s.
- Prior experience in the Mining industry is highly preferred.
- Strong understanding of Health and Safety regulations and compliance requirements in the mining industry.
KEY TASKS:
- Network Infrastructure Management
- Customer Engagement
- Team Management
- Health and Safety Compliance
- Incident Management
- Change Management
- Vendor and Partner Management
- Documentation and Reporting
Desired Skills:
- Operations Management
- Mining
- Networks
- Cisco
- CCNP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Sizwe Africa IT Group wishes to appoint an Operations and Safety Manager on a 3 years contract, at one of our customers in the Mining industry.