Network Operations Manager

The Operations Manager will lead a team of technical engineers, serve as the point of contact for network related incidents, and approve or reject changes affecting customer environments.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Network Operations and Management

CCNP/HCNP certification or equivalent networking certification.

Proven experience in network infrastructure management, preferably in a mining or industrial environment.

Strong understanding of security best practices and protocols.

Understanding and experience using ServiceNow as ITSM tool.

Experience with incident management and change control processes.

Excellent leadership and communication skills.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities

Management of experienced Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), like CCNA’s, CCNP’s and CCIE’s.

Prior experience in the Mining industry is highly preferred.

Strong understanding of Health and Safety regulations and compliance requirements in the mining industry.

KEY TASKS:

Network Infrastructure Management

Customer Engagement

Team Management

Health and Safety Compliance

Incident Management

Change Management

Vendor and Partner Management

Documentation and Reporting

Desired Skills:

Operations Management

Mining

Networks

Cisco

CCNP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Sizwe Africa IT Group wishes to appoint an Operations and Safety Manager on a 3 years contract, at one of our customers in the Mining industry.

