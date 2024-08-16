Senior Full Stack Developer

Our client is on the lookout for an exceptional Senior Full Stack Developer with expertise in C#, React, and SQL. This fantastic opportunity allows you to work in our client’s dynamic offices located in Durban or Cape Town. Bring your skills to a thriving team and be part of an innovative environment where your contributions truly matter!

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

C#

React

SQL

NAWS/Azure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

