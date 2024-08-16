Senior Software Developer Node.js – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client has an opportunity for an innovative and skilled Senior Software Developer-Node.js. The person will work with our high performing teams of technology experts to develop software in an agile environment. As a Senior Software Developer-Node.js specializing in Cloud and Web Solutions,you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining web applications and cloud-based solutions. This role demands proficiency in both front-end and back-end development, leveraging modern frameworks and deployment technologies to deliver high-quality, scalable software. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to integrate and enhance various systems, ensuringrobust and efficient solutions that meet client needs.

Main Responsibilities will include:

  • Technical architectural design

  • Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture

  • Maintain and manage existing source code

  • Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements

  • Review and improve code

  • Run tests and fix bugs

  • Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities

  • Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

  • Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects

  • Design and develop data analysis solutions

  • Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements

  • Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines

Qualifications and Experience required

  • You have completed a relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred) or have comparable practical experience

  • A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom web-based applications

  • Know and understand Design Patterns

  • You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape and deep knowledge of your area of expertise

  • You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing

  • You have strong programming skills in TypeScript/JavaScript and Node.js.

  • You have expertise in web development, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

  • You have experience with modern front-end frameworks.

Desirable, but not Essential:

  • Solid understanding of computer networking.

  • Proficiency in programming with C and C++.

  • Familiarity with Linux environments.

  • Experience with industrial protocols such as BACnet and Modbus

  • Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Node.js
  • cloud
  • web solutions
  • Typescript
  • Javascript

