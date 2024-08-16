Senior Software Developer Node.js – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client has an opportunity for an innovative and skilled Senior Software Developer-Node.js. The person will work with our high performing teams of technology experts to develop software in an agile environment. As a Senior Software Developer-Node.js specializing in Cloud and Web Solutions,you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining web applications and cloud-based solutions. This role demands proficiency in both front-end and back-end development, leveraging modern frameworks and deployment technologies to deliver high-quality, scalable software. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to integrate and enhance various systems, ensuringrobust and efficient solutions that meet client needs.

Main Responsibilities will include:

Technical architectural design

Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture

Maintain and manage existing source code

Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements

Review and improve code

Run tests and fix bugs

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities

Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects

Design and develop data analysis solutions

Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements

Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines

Qualifications and Experience required

You have completed a relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred) or have comparable practical experience

A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom web-based applications

Know and understand Design Patterns

You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape and deep knowledge of your area of expertise

You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing

You have strong programming skills in TypeScript/JavaScript and Node.js.

You have expertise in web development, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

You have experience with modern front-end frameworks.

Desirable, but not Essential:

Solid understanding of computer networking.

Proficiency in programming with C and C++.

Familiarity with Linux environments.

Experience with industrial protocols such as BACnet and Modbus

Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Node.js

cloud

web solutions

Typescript

Javascript

