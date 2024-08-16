Server Administrator

Aug 16, 2024

HPE Non-Stop Tandem Administrator

As an HPE NonStop Tandem Admin – You will be supporting the Risk application with a bank in South Africa. Candidates need to work closely with different bank stakeholders to understand the problem statement and resolve the issue by changing the code in the backend.

Responsibilities :

  • 6-8 years of experience in HPE Non-Stop Tandem Admin.
  • Bachelor’s/master’s degree in software engineering or information technology
  • At least 6-8+ years of combined professional and academic experience with HPE NonStop Tandem Admin
  • In-depth understanding of version control systems such as GIT, SVN, etc.
  • Demonstrated expertise in design and documentation methodologies relevant to HPE NonStop Tandem admin.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • HPE
  • Non-stop
  • Tandem ADministrator
  • Infrastructure Administration
  • GIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

