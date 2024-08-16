Server Administrator

HPE Non-Stop Tandem Administrator
As an HPE NonStop Tandem Admin – You will be supporting the Risk application with a bank in South Africa. Candidates need to work closely with different bank stakeholders to understand the problem statement and resolve the issue by changing the code in the backend.
Responsibilities :
- 6-8 years of experience in HPE Non-Stop Tandem Admin.
- Bachelor’s/master’s degree in software engineering or information technology
- At least 6-8+ years of combined professional and academic experience with HPE NonStop Tandem Admin
- In-depth understanding of version control systems such as GIT, SVN, etc.
- Demonstrated expertise in design and documentation methodologies relevant to HPE NonStop Tandem admin.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- HPE
- Non-stop
- Tandem ADministrator
- Infrastructure Administration
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree