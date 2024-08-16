Server Administrator – Gauteng Sandown

HPE Non-Stop Tandem Administrator

As an HPE NonStop Tandem Admin – You will be supporting the Risk application with a bank in South Africa. Candidates need to work closely with different bank stakeholders to understand the problem statement and resolve the issue by changing the code in the backend.

Responsibilities :

6-8 years of experience in HPE Non-Stop Tandem Admin.

Bachelor’s/master’s degree in software engineering or information technology

At least 6-8+ years of combined professional and academic experience with HPE NonStop Tandem Admin

In-depth understanding of version control systems such as GIT, SVN, etc.

Demonstrated expertise in design and documentation methodologies relevant to HPE NonStop Tandem admin.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

HPE

Non-stop

Tandem ADministrator

Infrastructure Administration

GIT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

