Solutions Architect

Job Specifications:

10+ years of experience in designing/developing solutions/architecture on ITSM, LSD, CSM, CMDB, HRSD on ServiceNow Tool using industry best practices.

Experienced in Requirement Gathering, Effort estimation, and Client interaction.

Should have Handled ITSM/CSM/LSD Implementation projects with various integrations.

Experienced with working on proposals.

In-depth experience working with ITSM & CMDB modules (IM,PM,CM,KM,RM & Service catalog)

Strong experience in ServiceNow Development (Client Script & Server Script, Notifications, Inbound Outbound email integrations, Workflow & Flow Designer)

Evaluation of new features within ServiceNow.

Experience in API integrations with other systems.

Experience with ServiceNow upgrades, Next Experience, Employee Centre & Workspaces

Experience with Integration HUB orchestrations.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, with the ability to communicate effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Self-starter capable of working with limited supervision.

Strong team leading skills.

Interpersonal skills such as facilitation, negotiation, and collaboration with various internal stakeholders.

Ability to prepare documents like HLD, LLD

Experience in creating Technical Documentation.

Strong understanding of Agile methodologies.

Strong troubleshooting analytical skills.

Ability and willingness to communicate effectively.

Ability to work independently as well as gel along with other team members.

Experience with the development and maintenance in the following ServiceNow applications:

IT Service Management (ITSM).

Legal Service Delivery (LSD)

Human Resource Service Delivery (HRSD)

Customer Service Management

Good to have:

ITAM

CSM

GRC

LSD.

Desired Skills:

ITSM

CSM

GRC

LSD

ITAM

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

