Solutions Architect

Job Specifications:
- 10+ years of experience in designing/developing solutions/architecture on ITSM, LSD, CSM, CMDB, HRSD on ServiceNow Tool using industry best practices.
- Experienced in Requirement Gathering, Effort estimation, and Client interaction.
- Should have Handled ITSM/CSM/LSD Implementation projects with various integrations.
- Experienced with working on proposals.
- In-depth experience working with ITSM & CMDB modules (IM,PM,CM,KM,RM & Service catalog)
- Strong experience in ServiceNow Development (Client Script & Server Script, Notifications, Inbound Outbound email integrations, Workflow & Flow Designer)
- Evaluation of new features within ServiceNow.
- Experience in API integrations with other systems.
- Experience with ServiceNow upgrades, Next Experience, Employee Centre & Workspaces
- Experience with Integration HUB orchestrations.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills, with the ability to communicate effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Self-starter capable of working with limited supervision.
- Strong team leading skills.
- Interpersonal skills such as facilitation, negotiation, and collaboration with various internal stakeholders.
- Ability to prepare documents like HLD, LLD
- Experience in creating Technical Documentation.
- Strong understanding of Agile methodologies.
- Strong troubleshooting analytical skills.
- Ability and willingness to communicate effectively.
- Ability to work independently as well as gel along with other team members.
Experience with the development and maintenance in the following ServiceNow applications:
- IT Service Management (ITSM).
- Legal Service Delivery (LSD)
- Human Resource Service Delivery (HRSD)
- Customer Service Management
Good to have:
- ITAM
- CSM
- GRC
- LSD.
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- CSM
- GRC
- LSD
- ITAM
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree