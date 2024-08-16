Solutions Architect – Gauteng Sandown

Aug 16, 2024

Job Specifications:

  • 10+ years of experience in designing/developing solutions/architecture on ITSM, LSD, CSM, CMDB, HRSD on ServiceNow Tool using industry best practices.
  • Experienced in Requirement Gathering, Effort estimation, and Client interaction.
  • Should have Handled ITSM/CSM/LSD Implementation projects with various integrations.
  • Experienced with working on proposals.
  • In-depth experience working with ITSM & CMDB modules (IM,PM,CM,KM,RM & Service catalog)
  • Strong experience in ServiceNow Development (Client Script & Server Script, Notifications, Inbound Outbound email integrations, Workflow & Flow Designer)
  • Evaluation of new features within ServiceNow.
  • Experience in API integrations with other systems.
  • Experience with ServiceNow upgrades, Next Experience, Employee Centre & Workspaces
  • Experience with Integration HUB orchestrations.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills, with the ability to communicate effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.
  • Self-starter capable of working with limited supervision.
  • Strong team leading skills.
  • Interpersonal skills such as facilitation, negotiation, and collaboration with various internal stakeholders.
  • Ability to prepare documents like HLD, LLD
  • Experience in creating Technical Documentation.
  • Strong understanding of Agile methodologies.
  • Strong troubleshooting analytical skills.
  • Ability and willingness to communicate effectively.
  • Ability to work independently as well as gel along with other team members.

Experience with the development and maintenance in the following ServiceNow applications:

  • IT Service Management (ITSM).
  • Legal Service Delivery (LSD)
  • Human Resource Service Delivery (HRSD)
  • Customer Service Management

Good to have:

  • ITAM
  • CSM
  • GRC
  • LSD.

Desired Skills:

  • ITSM
  • CSM
  • GRC
  • LSD
  • ITAM

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position