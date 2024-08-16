Winning the illegal dumping battle

South Africa’s high level of industrialisation directly correlates with its high waste generation. We currently generate around 122 000 million tonnes of waste per annum. According to the World Bank, South Africa produces 54 425 tonnes of waste per a day, which is the 15th highest in the world.

While the majority ends up in our fast-diminishing landfill airspaces, the good news is that there has been a diversion of waste away from landfill sites due to increased levels of recycling, says Mervin Olivier, Eastern Cape chair of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).

“The passing of recent regulations to prevent the disposal of liquid waste, electronic waste and tyres from landfills is a positive trend, placing an increased need for waste produces to manage waste effectively,” he says.

In the paper industry, around 60% gets recycled, while 43% of plastic products and around 40% of glass products are being recycled. “According to the CSIR, we unfortunately, see approximately 10 million tonnes of foodstuffs still going to landfills per annum, which equates to around 30-billion meals per annum.”

Insufficient waste management facilities, poor landfill practices, modest collection rates and the distance required to travel to dispose of recyclables exacerbates illegal dumping in urban areas. Waste is disposed of in our streets and ends up in the storm water drains, rivers and into the sea.

There is a growing body of research that illustrates the impact of improper waste management on humans and the environment causing cholera, typhoid fever, diarrhoea and creating breeding ground for disease-carrying vectors like mosquitoes, flies, and rodents.

Olivier says enforcement has improved, mainly because of appointment of Environmental Management Inspectorates, increased convictions, the threat of punitive fines and even imprisonment. The maximum imprisonment is for a period not exceeding 10 years. The Govan Mbeki municipality recently received a R200-million fine related to the pollution of local rivers and natural ecosystems.

Local governments must develop Integrated Waste Management Plans and revise them every five years. Several have established multi-recycling centres, for the buying, sorting and resale of various recyclables.

Between 30% and 40% of household waste that ends in our dustbins can be diverted to recycling. “There are approximately 80 000 waste reclaimers in the country. They are instrumental in reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfills,” says Olivier.

There are innovative waste management technologies that can be employed to improve efficiencies, increase diversion rates and reduce transport and disposal costs to landfills. If options are available and readily accessible, it will promote responsible waste management practices among the public and reduce illegal dumping.

Ordinary citizens can be pro-active by reporting illegal dumping through the various local, provincial, or national hotlines, says Olivier. Collaborative partnerships among civic organisations can help raise public awareness on the importance of waste minimisation and reducing waste to landfill.

The Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa has been spearheading clean-ups in communities, providing training courses, updates on new developments, technology and legislation, organising networking functions amongst specialists in the industry and running school programmes for environmental education.

“We have experienced encouraging improvements in waste management in South Africa, however our population growth still outpaces our ability to develop sufficient infrastructure,” says Olivier.

“We need to promote the value of waste as a resource, focus on waste minimisation, build capacity in our communities through training and awareness initiatives. We must promote global trends in best environmental practices,” he adds.