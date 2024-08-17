Are you an experienced IT professional with a passion for problem-solving and a drive to support cutting-edge technology?
Our client is seeking a Desktop Engineer to join their dynamic IT team in Cape Town. This role is crucial in supporting all matters related to IT Infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide 2nd and 3rd line IT support.
- Build, configure, and implement end-user devices.
- Manage user accounts on the CFM domain.
- Resolve SLA-based Helpdesk calls promptly.
- Offer first-line support for internal development applications.
- Perform advanced troubleshooting for software and hardware issues.
- Maintain security software and provide audio-visual equipment support.
- Configure new technologies and assist with ad hoc duties as needed.
Ideal Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years relevant IT experience
- Proficiency in Active Directory, Azure AD, and Office 365 administration.
- Experience with Bit Locker encryption, vulnerability and patch management, and Powershell.
- Knowledge of Manage Engine Endpoint Central, Crowdstrike Host Management, and Microsoft permissions and security.
- Ability to troubleshoot, perform root cause analysis, and document resolutions.
Qualifications:
- Relevant qualification in IT.
- MCSE and A+ certifications.
Desired Skills:
- CFM
- sla
- Active Directory
- azure AD
- Office 365
- Bit Locker encryption
- Powershell
- Mcse
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma