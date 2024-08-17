Desktop Engineer

Are you an experienced IT professional with a passion for problem-solving and a drive to support cutting-edge technology?

Our client is seeking a Desktop Engineer to join their dynamic IT team in Cape Town. This role is crucial in supporting all matters related to IT Infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide 2nd and 3rd line IT support.

Build, configure, and implement end-user devices.

Manage user accounts on the CFM domain.

Resolve SLA-based Helpdesk calls promptly.

Offer first-line support for internal development applications.

Perform advanced troubleshooting for software and hardware issues.

Maintain security software and provide audio-visual equipment support.

Configure new technologies and assist with ad hoc duties as needed.

Ideal Experience:

Minimum of 5 years relevant IT experience

Proficiency in Active Directory, Azure AD, and Office 365 administration.

Experience with Bit Locker encryption, vulnerability and patch management, and Powershell.

Knowledge of Manage Engine Endpoint Central, Crowdstrike Host Management, and Microsoft permissions and security.

Ability to troubleshoot, perform root cause analysis, and document resolutions.

Qualifications:

Relevant qualification in IT.

MCSE and A+ certifications.

Desired Skills:

CFM

sla

Active Directory

azure AD

Office 365

Bit Locker encryption

Powershell

Mcse

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position