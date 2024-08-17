Desktop Engineer

Aug 17, 2024

Are you an experienced IT professional with a passion for problem-solving and a drive to support cutting-edge technology?

Our client is seeking a Desktop Engineer to join their dynamic IT team in Cape Town. This role is crucial in supporting all matters related to IT Infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide 2nd and 3rd line IT support.
  • Build, configure, and implement end-user devices.
  • Manage user accounts on the CFM domain.
  • Resolve SLA-based Helpdesk calls promptly.
  • Offer first-line support for internal development applications.
  • Perform advanced troubleshooting for software and hardware issues.
  • Maintain security software and provide audio-visual equipment support.
  • Configure new technologies and assist with ad hoc duties as needed.

Ideal Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years relevant IT experience
  • Proficiency in Active Directory, Azure AD, and Office 365 administration.
  • Experience with Bit Locker encryption, vulnerability and patch management, and Powershell.
  • Knowledge of Manage Engine Endpoint Central, Crowdstrike Host Management, and Microsoft permissions and security.
  • Ability to troubleshoot, perform root cause analysis, and document resolutions.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant qualification in IT.
  • MCSE and A+ certifications.

Desired Skills:

  • CFM
  • sla
  • Active Directory
  • azure AD
  • Office 365
  • Bit Locker encryption
  • Powershell
  • Mcse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

