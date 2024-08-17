IT Support Technician – Johannesburg South
6 month Temp contract
REQUIREMENTS:
Microsoft A+ & N+ Essential
National Senior Certificate (matric) or technical equivalent
Networking experience (LAN, WAN & Wireless)
Server Backup Administration
1 – 2 years’ experience in a similar position
Good communication skills
Good technical and troubleshooting skills.
Driver’s License and Own Vehicle
Required to work after hours when needed.
VMWare, Microsoft Cloud, SharePoint, Azure experience would be an advantage.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Provide support for internal staff in person, telephonically or electronically.
Backup, format & reload users’ Windows desktops, or laptops & restore data.
Troubleshoot & resolve hardware & software issues on desktops, laptops, mobile devices, Printers, LAN, WAN environment.
Connecting users to the network
Manage & creation of user Active Directory / O365 accounts.
Liaise with branch technical staff for troubleshooting & remote assistance.
Liaise with various Service Providers & logging calls when required.
Manage Sever Backups & rotation of tapes with vendor.
Manage PABX Telephony System
Installation, administration & backups of VMWare server environment
Servers, users, server room & generator Administration
