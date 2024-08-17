Senior Java Backend Developer (Stellenbosch Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

BUILD state-of-the-art, performant, scalable & maintainable Backend Services and APIs as the next Senior Java Backend Developer sought by a rapidly growing FinTech company. You will join a highly driven, entrepreneurial and collaborative team where you will work on multiple products with a modern tech stack, and on projects involving multiple team members in a dynamic environment. The ideal candidate should be someone who isn’t afraid of voicing an opinion on how to do things better, in both the code base, and in daily workflows and processes. You must be a driven team player that never compromises on quality. You must have a Degree in Computer Science or similar, 5+ years relevant work experience and skills in Spring Boot, SQL, NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, Thymeleaf & Git.

DUTIES:

Develop secure Backend services and APIs to support new features and further enhancements.

Understanding product requirements and translating them to robust technical solutions.

Contribute to overall solution architecture.

Work and collaborate with the rest of the Engineering team, including Frontend Developers and Product Owners.

Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality.

Keep improving the code base as you go along and refactor things for the better.

Diagnose and fix bugs and performance issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science or similar technical discipline.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years of Java experience, candidates with less working experience will be considered as Backend Developer.

Experience building and maintaining APIs using Spring Boot, connecting to various SQL and NoSQL databases (ideally PostgreSQL and Redis).

Experience building server-side generated web applications using templating engines (such as Thymeleaf).

Ability to write well-documented, clean code.

Hands-on experience in team programming projects, preferably using Git or other source control systems.

Advantageous –

Understanding of CI/CD for building and deploying applications to the cloud.

Experience with containerized applications.

Exposure to banking/card/e-wallet and general fintech products.

Experience with AWS (cloud architecture, infrastructure as code, container orchestration).

Familiarity with application security and DevSecOps.

Experience building web applications using frontend technologies (HTML, CSS, JS), frameworks (React, Angular, Vue) or HTMX.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent English communication skills.

Strong analytical, problem-solving skills and able to pick up new technologies.

