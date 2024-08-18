Data Analyst at Training Young Minds (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Randburg

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Data Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for turning data into actionable insights and possess strong analytical skills. As a Data Analyst at Training Young Minds, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to identify trends, develop reports, and provide data-driven recommendations that support strategic decision-making.
Key Responsibilities:
- Data Collection & Management: Gather, clean, and organize data from various sources to ensure accuracy and reliability.
- Data Analysis: Perform exploratory data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.
- Reporting: Create and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to present findings to stakeholders in a clear and actionable manner.
- Insight Generation: Develop insights and recommendations based on data analysis to support business strategies and operational improvements.
- Collaboration: Work closely with different departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support.
- Tool Utilization: Utilize analytical tools and software (e.g., SQL, Excel, Python, R) to conduct analyses and streamline processes.
- Continuous Improvement: Stay current with industry trends and best practices to continuously enhance data analysis processes and methodologies.
Qualifications:
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or a related field. Advanced degree is a plus.
- Experience: Minimum of 3 years of experience in a data analysis role or related field.
- Technical Skills: Proficiency in SQL, Excel, and data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI). Experience with statistical programming languages (e.g., Python, R) is preferred.
- Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex data and provide actionable insights.
- Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present data findings in a clear and concise manner.
- Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in data analysis and reporting.
- Team Player: Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
Desired Skills:
- Excel Advanced
- Data manipulation
- Data Cleansing
- Data analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
At Training Young Minds, we are more than just an educational provider; we are a community dedicated to making a difference. Our team is composed of passionate educators, project managers and IT specialists who are committed to excellence and innovation in education.
We offer a collaborative and dynamic work environment where creativity and dedication are valued and encouraged.
If you are eager to be part of a forward-thinking organization that is making a tangible impact on the future of education, we invite you to explore opportunities with us. Together, we can inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.