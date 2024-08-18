My IT gaming client in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking for an IT Support Specialist.
You will be responsible for covering all the IT needs that are essential for the internal functioning of
the company as a business entity, through the planning, organising, directing, controlling, and coordinating the
maintenance and use of computer and telecommunication systems within the business.
Other activities include supporting the IT infrastructure in terms of installation, maintenance, and monitoring of Server hardware & software, as well as proprietary software. The position will also
provide remote support to external customers through the numerous Server installations at sites spread across the country.
Experience & Qualifications
- Relevant territory qualification in IT (Certified in MTA, MCSA and MCSE)
- Minimum 3 years IT experience in a similar role
- Demonstrated a high level of planning, problem-solving and decision-making ability
- Self-driven and the ability to work autonomously as well as in a team environment
- Excellent oral and written communication, facilitation and presentation skills
- Strong organisational skills, and general business acumen.
Technical l requirements:
- Technical knowledge across broad range of IT disciplines i.e.: Microsoft, Cisco, LAN & WAN Technologies. Certifications in the above will be highly advantageous.
- Knowledge of Microsoft server and desktop operating systems required
- Experience in an ITIL environment; ITIL certification is an advantage.
- Experience managing desktops/laptops, printers, mobile devices, end-user applications, enterprise software and server and backup infrastructure
- User management through Active Directory
Desirable
- ITIL Foundation Certificate
- Global organisation experience
- Windows 10 / 11 experience
- Office 365
- Hyper-V virtualization experience
- SQL Server experience
- Linux environment experience
- Internet/Intranet technologies
Desired Skills:
- Certified in MTA
- MCSA and MCSE)
- 3 years IT experience in similar role
- ITIL Certification
- ITIL Environment
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Electronic Games
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund