IT Support Specialist

My IT gaming client in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking for an IT Support Specialist.

You will be responsible for covering all the IT needs that are essential for the internal functioning of

the company as a business entity, through the planning, organising, directing, controlling, and coordinating the

maintenance and use of computer and telecommunication systems within the business.

Other activities include supporting the IT infrastructure in terms of installation, maintenance, and monitoring of Server hardware & software, as well as proprietary software. The position will also

provide remote support to external customers through the numerous Server installations at sites spread across the country.

Experience & Qualifications

Relevant territory qualification in IT (Certified in MTA, MCSA and MCSE)

Minimum 3 years IT experience in a similar role

Demonstrated a high level of planning, problem-solving and decision-making ability

Self-driven and the ability to work autonomously as well as in a team environment

Excellent oral and written communication, facilitation and presentation skills

Strong organisational skills, and general business acumen.

Technical l requirements:

Technical knowledge across broad range of IT disciplines i.e.: Microsoft, Cisco, LAN & WAN Technologies. Certifications in the above will be highly advantageous.

Knowledge of Microsoft server and desktop operating systems required

Experience in an ITIL environment; ITIL certification is an advantage.

Experience managing desktops/laptops, printers, mobile devices, end-user applications, enterprise software and server and backup infrastructure

User management through Active Directory

Desirable

ITIL Foundation Certificate

Global organisation experience

Windows 10 / 11 experience

Office 365

Hyper-V virtualization experience

SQL Server experience

Linux environment experience

Internet/Intranet technologies

Desired Skills:

Certified in MTA

MCSA and MCSE)

3 years IT experience in similar role

ITIL Certification

ITIL Environment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Electronic Games

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

