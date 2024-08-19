Agile Coach/SAFe Scrum Master

Relevant Degree or higher diploma
– Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
– Disciplined Agile Coach (DAC) Certification
– 8+ IT and Financial industry experience essential
– 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as an Agile Coach in a similar environment
– Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.
Competencies:
– Strong knowledge of SAFe, Scrum, Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagatethis into the teams and the organisation
– Solid Agile coaching experience
– Strong Understanding of software development project management
– Knowledge of project management tools and software
– Data management experience
– Strong skills with common DevSecOps tools and technologies
– Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly SAFe, Scrum andKanban
– Proven experience in leading teams with a Scrum delivery
– Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills
– Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team
– Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAFe
- Agile
- Lean
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree