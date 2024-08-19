Agile Coach/SAFe Scrum Master

Relevant Degree or higher diploma

– Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

– Disciplined Agile Coach (DAC) Certification

– 8+ IT and Financial industry experience essential

– 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as an Agile Coach in a similar environment

– Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.

Competencies:

– Strong knowledge of SAFe, Scrum, Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagatethis into the teams and the organisation

– Solid Agile coaching experience

– Strong Understanding of software development project management

– Knowledge of project management tools and software

– Data management experience

– Strong skills with common DevSecOps tools and technologies

– Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly SAFe, Scrum andKanban

– Proven experience in leading teams with a Scrum delivery

– Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills

– Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team

– Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types

