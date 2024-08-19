AI video market set to soar

The global AI video market will reach $42,29- billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35,3% from 2024 to 2030, according to new research from Grand View Research.

AI video technologies provide substantial cost savings and efficiency improvements by automating routine tasks such as video editing, tagging, and content management. Advanced algorithms handle repetitive and time-consuming tasks with high accuracy and speed, reducing the need for manual intervention. Automation cuts labour costs and accelerates production timelines, freeing teams to concentrate on more creative and strategic work.

Furthermore, AI-driven tools enhance consistency and minimise errors in content categorisation and metadata generation. This leads to higher productivity and better resource allocation for businesses and content creators, driving overall operational efficiency.

The rise of social media, streaming services, and digital content platforms is significantly boosting the demand for advanced video processing and analytics technologies. As these platforms continue to grow they generate enormous volumes of video data that require sophisticated tools to manage and analyse effectively. AI-powered video solutions are becoming essential for handling this data, providing features such as automated content tagging, realtime analytics, and personalised recommendations.

These technologies help platforms deliver a more engaging and customised user experience by optimising content delivery and improving searchability. Moreover, AI-driven analytics can uncover valuable insights from user interactions and content trends, informing strategic decisions. As the volume of video content continues to increase, the need for efficient and scalable AI video solutions is expected to grow.

Growing concerns about security and public safety are driving the increased adoption of AI video solutions for realtime surveillance, threat detection, and incident response. AI technologies enhance surveillance systems by providing advanced features such as facial recognition, anomaly detection, and automated alerts which improve the effectiveness of monitoring efforts. These solutions enable faster identification of potential threats and more efficient responses to incidents, contributing to safer environments in public spaces and critical infrastructure.

As security challenges become more complex, the demand for sophisticated AI-driven tools that can offer realtime analysis and actionable insights continues to rise. This trend highlights the crucial role of AI in enhancing public safety and addressing evolving security needs.

Additional highlights of the report include:

• The cloud-based platforms segment dominated the market with a significant market share in 2023. Cloud-based platforms are growing rapidly due to their scalability, cost-efficiency, and the increasing demand for flexible, remote access to AI video solutions and data management.

• The B2B (enterprise) segment experienced significant growth in 2023. The B2B (enterprise) sector is growing in the market as businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions for enhanced video analytics, automation, and operational efficiency.

• The video analysis AI segment has gained dominance in the market with a significant market share in 2023. Video analysis AI is expanding in the market because it delivers actionable insights through realtime data processing and advanced analytics. The rising need for enhanced surveillance, quality control, and customer behaviour insights is driving its broader adoption across multiple industries.

• Rising consumer and business demand for personalised and engaging video content is driving the adoption of AI technologies that offer tailored recommendations and automated content creation. This trend is expanding the market as organisations seek to enhance user experiences.

• The market is growing rapidly due to advancements in machine learning and computer vision which enhance the accuracy and capabilities of video analysis tools. These innovations enable more sophisticated applications in fields like security, media, and entertainment.