The role of the Business Analyst is to ensure the smooth and effective running the Leads Management system, related processes, and integration points with other systems and applications, thus ensuring that leads are made available to intermediaries enhancing the intermediary’s productivity and user experience – as well as the end-user customer’s experience.
The role is also responsible to reduce and prevent any business risks associated with the use of system tools and applications by the intermediaries and to manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified or suggested. The role also manages and takes ownership of allocated projects and tasks, as well as assigned resources.
What will make you successful in this role?
- To ensure the smooth and effective running of relevant intermediary (electronic) tools and applications.
- To ensure the ease of use of relevant tools and applications, as utilised by the intermediary, thus enhancing the intermediary’s experience – as well as the end-user customer’s experience.
- To reduce and prevent any advice risk associated with the use of system tools and applications by the intermediaries, in relation to assigned portfolio.
- To manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified/suggested – as per agreed upon portfolio and focus areas.
- Manage and take ownership of allocated projects/tasks, as well as assigned resources.
Qualification and Experience:
- 3-year diploma or degree (IT focus)
- Business Analyst qualification
- Working knowledge of the SAFe Agile methodology will be an advantage
- Project management qualification will be an advantage
- Working knowledge of applications in Cloud (AWS) will be an advantage
- At least 5 years business analyst experience in the financial services industry
Knowledge and Skills:
IT/Systems/Tools:
- MS: Office (Excel, Word, PP)
- SanPort
- SanFin
- Leads
- InterAct
- Oxford Risk Profiling
Business:
- Sound financial services industry knowledge/context
- Company knowledge
- Product knowledge / Product life cycle knowledge
- Sales advice processes/steps/standards/guidelines
- Sales tools, calculators, and aids
- Content management processes and guidelines
- Financial services compliance legislation/regulations (incl. FAIS, TCF, PPI etc.)
Core competencies:
- Being resilient
- Collaborates
- Cultivates Innovation
- Customer Focus
- Drives results
Personal Attributes:
- Effective at building partnerships
- Analytical with an eye to enhance systems and processes
- Willing to influence the thinking of stakeholders
- Comfortable having to collaborate with various role-players
- Able to maintain performance under pressure
- Effective leadership skills
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- financial services industry
- Cloud (AWS)
- Project management
- SAFe Agile methodology