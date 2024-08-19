Business Analyst – Western Cape Oakdale

Role:

The role of the Business Analyst is to ensure the smooth and effective running the Leads Management system, related processes, and integration points with other systems and applications, thus ensuring that leads are made available to intermediaries enhancing the intermediary’s productivity and user experience – as well as the end-user customer’s experience. The role is also responsible to reduce and prevent any business risks associated with the use of system tools and applications by the intermediaries and to manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified or suggested. The role also manages and takes ownership of allocated projects and tasks, as well as assigned resources.

What will make you successful in this role?

To ensure the smooth and effective running of relevant intermediary (electronic) tools and applications.

To ensure the ease of use of relevant tools and applications, as utilised by the intermediary, thus enhancing the intermediary’s experience – as well as the end-user customer’s experience.

To reduce and prevent any advice risk associated with the use of system tools and applications by the intermediaries, in relation to assigned portfolio.

To manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified/suggested – as per agreed upon portfolio and focus areas.

Manage and take ownership of allocated projects/tasks, as well as assigned resources.

Qualification and Experience:

3-year diploma or degree (IT focus)

Business Analyst qualification

Working knowledge of the SAFe Agile methodology will be an advantage

Project management qualification will be an advantage

Working knowledge of applications in Cloud (AWS) will be an advantage

At least 5 years business analyst experience in the financial services industry

Knowledge and Skills:

IT/Systems/Tools:

MS: Office (Excel, Word, PP)

SanPort

SanFin

Leads

InterAct

Oxford Risk Profiling

Business:

Sound financial services industry knowledge/context

Company knowledge

Product knowledge / Product life cycle knowledge

Sales advice processes/steps/standards/guidelines

Sales tools, calculators, and aids

Content management processes and guidelines

Financial services compliance legislation/regulations (incl. FAIS, TCF, PPI etc.)

Core competencies:

Being resilient

Collaborates

Cultivates Innovation

Customer Focus

Drives results

Personal Attributes:

Effective at building partnerships

Analytical with an eye to enhance systems and processes

Willing to influence the thinking of stakeholders

Comfortable having to collaborate with various role-players

Able to maintain performance under pressure

Effective leadership skills

Role:

The role of the Business Analyst is to ensure the smooth and effective running the Leads Management system, related processes, and integration points with other systems and applications, thus ensuring that leads are made available to intermediaries enhancing the intermediary’s productivity and user experience – as well as the end-user customer’s experience. The role is also responsible to reduce and prevent any business risks associated with the use of system tools and applications by the intermediaries and to manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified or suggested. The role also manages and takes ownership of allocated projects and tasks, as well as assigned resources.

What will make you successful in this role?

To ensure the smooth and effective running of relevant intermediary (electronic) tools and applications.

To ensure the ease of use of relevant tools and applications, as utilised by the intermediary, thus enhancing the intermediary’s experience – as well as the end-user customer’s experience.

To reduce and prevent any advice risk associated with the use of system tools and applications by the intermediaries, in relation to assigned portfolio.

To manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified/suggested – as per agreed upon portfolio and focus areas.

Manage and take ownership of allocated projects/tasks, as well as assigned resources.

Qualification and Experience:

3-year diploma or degree (IT focus)

Business Analyst qualification

Working knowledge of the SAFe Agile methodology will be an advantage

Project management qualification will be an advantage

Working knowledge of applications in Cloud (AWS) will be an advantage

At least 5 years business analyst experience in the financial services industry

Knowledge and Skills:

IT/Systems/Tools:

MS: Office (Excel, Word, PP)

SanPort

SanFin

Leads

InterAct

Oxford Risk Profiling

Business:

Sound financial services industry knowledge/context

Company knowledge

Product knowledge / Product life cycle knowledge

Sales advice processes/steps/standards/guidelines

Sales tools, calculators, and aids

Content management processes and guidelines

Financial services compliance legislation/regulations (incl. FAIS, TCF, PPI etc.)

Core competencies:

Being resilient

Collaborates

Cultivates Innovation

Customer Focus

Drives results

Personal Attributes:

Effective at building partnerships

Analytical with an eye to enhance systems and processes

Willing to influence the thinking of stakeholders

Comfortable having to collaborate with various role-players

Able to maintain performance under pressure

Effective leadership skills

Desired Skills:

5+yrs ba finacial industry exp

• MS: Office (Excel

Word

PP)

• SanPort

• SanFin

• Leads

• Oxford Risk Profiling

Learn more/Apply for this position