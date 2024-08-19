Data Administrator – Remote Remote

Matric and a related Tertiary IT Qualification

2+ years relevant experience in the Banking or similar industry (experience within the Card Personalisation industry an advantage)

Full MS Office

IT knowledge

Programming skills – PowerBI, Python, MCSE

Data processing

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you! For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Data Administrator

PowerBi

Python

MCSE

Banking

Data

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th cheque

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position