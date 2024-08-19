Data Analyst – Compliance

- Role purpose:
- M-Pesa is a pioneering fintech business and global market leader in mobile money. Starting from 2007 as a convenient means by which the unbanked and underbanked could make digital payments, M-Pesa has now grown to offer over 60 million active customers Financial Services, Enterprise, Merchant and Retail solutions. We are proud of our work in enabling the digital economy in our markets, and in driving financial inclusion. M-Pesa Africa is the largest FinTech providing services to more than 60 million customers and 5 million businesses solutions across Financial Services, Enterprise, Merchant and Retail. We are now well on our way to becoming the preferred digital payment method across the markets that we serve, for both in-store, remote and online payments. With headquarters in both Nairobi and Johannesburg, we serve markets that include Kenya, Tanzania, DRC, Lesotho, Ghana, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Mozambique. We are a united, energetic and passionate team. A place where leaders coach, teams connect, and everyone is empowered to go further, faster. A place where heroes become superheroes; through growth, opportunity, and the chance to work with the best minds in FinTech. ?The Data Analyst will work with the Software Engineering team reporting to the Release Train Engineer and will beresponsible for conducting full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design. Will also develop analysis and reporting capabilities and monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.
Data Collection and Management
- Gather and validate data from various sources such as application logs, user interactions, and system performance metrics. Ensure the accuracy and completeness of the data collected.
- Designing, implementing, and maintaining efficient database schemas and ensuring data integrity.
Performance Analysis
- Software Performance: Use data to analyze the performance of software applications. Identify bottlenecks and potential vulnerabilities for areas of improvement in terms of processing time, memory usage, and other critical performance metrics.
- User Behavior Analysis: analyze how users interact with the software to identify patterns and trends to help in understanding user needs, enhancing user experience, and guiding feature development.
Simplify and Automate Data Assets:
- Develop models that predict future trends based on historical data. This could include predicting user behavior, system failures, or load spikes.
Reporting & Visualization.
- Create comprehensive dashboards and reports that provide insights into software performance, user behavior, and other critical metrics.
- Create intuitive visual representations of complex data sets.
Collaboration and Communication.
- Work closely with software developers, product managers, UX designers, and quality assurance teams to provide data-driven insights and recommendations.
- Regularly present findings and insights to stakeholders in a clear and actionable manner, helping guide business and technical decisions.
Core competencies, knowledge and experience:
- Demonstrated experience in data collection, data analysis, data visualization and data reporting and tools.
- Ability to prioritise data resources/assets and make data-driven decisions.
- Critical thinking, excellent communication, negotiation, stakeholder management and collaboration skills.
- Demonstrated good industry knowledge.
- Exposure/Interest in AI and machine learning.
Experience working across multiple African markets, will be an added advantage.
Bachelor’s degree in quantitative fields like Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Analytics or related field; advanced degree preferred.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in data analytics within the financial services or FinTech industry
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Data extraction
- Data Quality
- Data Visualisation
- Business Objects
- Reporting
- AI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree