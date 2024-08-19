We are seeking a skilled and dynamic Data Engineer to join a leading South African banking institution, recognized as a household name in the financial industry. Based in the picturesque town of Stellenbosch, this role offers the flexibility of a hybrid working model, allowing you to balance in-office collaboration with remote work.
As a Data Engineer, you will play a critical role in shaping and optimizing the bank’s data infrastructure, driving innovation, and supporting data-driven decision-making across the organization. Whether you prefer the stability of a permanent position or the flexibility of a contract role, this opportunity offers a chance to make a significant impact within a high-performing team at the forefront of the banking sector.
Key Responsibilities:
- At least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems (MIS), data warehousing, data transformation/ systems analysis together with a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification OR at least 4-6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis
- A relational data warehouse, e.g. SQL server, Oracle etc., and tools that enable ETL and orchestration.
- Testing methodologies
- Cloud Environment
- Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS Technologies
- Data Analysis
- Orchestration technologies
