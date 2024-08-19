Data Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

We are seeking a skilled and dynamic Data Engineer to join a leading South African banking institution, recognized as a household name in the financial industry. Based in the picturesque town of Stellenbosch, this role offers the flexibility of a hybrid working model, allowing you to balance in-office collaboration with remote work.

As a Data Engineer, you will play a critical role in shaping and optimizing the bank’s data infrastructure, driving innovation, and supporting data-driven decision-making across the organization. Whether you prefer the stability of a permanent position or the flexibility of a contract role, this opportunity offers a chance to make a significant impact within a high-performing team at the forefront of the banking sector.

Key Responsibilities:

At least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems (MIS), data warehousing, data transformation/ systems analysis together with a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification OR at least 4-6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis

A relational data warehouse, e.g. SQL server, Oracle etc., and tools that enable ETL and orchestration.

Testing methodologies

Cloud Environment

Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS Technologies

Data Analysis

Orchestration technologies

Desired Skills:

aws

etl

sql

data warehouse

