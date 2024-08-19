Firmware Engineer

Our global client who produce cutting edge security products is seeking a Firmware Engineer to join their team. You would be joining as a firmware engineer where you will get to work with the teams in a Scaled Agile environment. The primary focus of this role is development of the Biometrics product line. You will be working in an embedded Linux environment, implementing secure and performant applications.

Responsibilities:

Collaborating with other teams to ensure successful delivery of products.

Participate in security reviews with the team helping to identify problem areas.

Assist in finding solutions to the identified problems.

Participate in preparing, reviewing, and completing project documentation.

Writing good, maintainable code.

Requirements:

Strong communication skills in English (they work with a lot of people outside of South Africa)

BSc in Electronic Engineering or equivalent

3+ years of practical engineering

Expert in C/C++

Proficient in developing for embedded Linux

Comfortable working at a hardware driver level (GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI)

Ability to analyze a problem and determine the best steps to solve it. Comfortable working with in-circuit emulators, GNU toolchains, gdb and cmake

Experience with Secure Software Development Lifecycles

Experience Cryptographic Standards

Proficient in Rust programming language

Experience with QA processes

Experience setting up and utilizing virtual machines

Familiarity with cyber security related tools and testing methodologies

Familiarity with Yocto/Openembedded Linux

