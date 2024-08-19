Full Stack Java Developer – Payments

Job Title: Full Stack Java Developer – Payments

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)

Hybrid

We are seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer with more than 5 years of experience in developing and maintaining payment systems. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of both front-end and back-end technologies, with a particular focus on Java, and will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and deploying high-performance payment solutions.

Roles and responsibilities:

Full Stack Development: Design, develop, and maintain end-to-end payment solutions, leveraging both front-end and back-end technologies.

Back-End Development: Write clean, scalable, and efficient Java code to develop robust payment processing systems and APIs.

Front-End Development: Build intuitive and responsive user interfaces using modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, [URL Removed] to enhance the user experience.

System Integration: Integrate payment systems with third-party services, banking infrastructure, and other internal systems to ensure seamless operation.

Technical Architecture: Contribute to the architecture and design of complex payment systems, ensuring they are scalable, secure, and maintainable.

Code Quality & Best Practices: Follow best practices for coding, testing, and deployment. Conduct code reviews and mentor junior developers.

Agile Development: Participate in agile development processes, including sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives, to ensure timely delivery of features.

Troubleshooting & Support: Identify and resolve complex technical issues related to payment systems, ensuring high availability and performance.

Security & Compliance: Ensure that all developed solutions adhere to industry standards and regulatory requirements, with a focus on security and data privacy.

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in full stack development, with a strong emphasis on Java.

Proven experience in the payments industry, with a deep understanding of payment processing, gateways, and related technologies.

Proficiency in front-end technologies, such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and modern frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]

Strong knowledge of back-end technologies, including Java, Spring/Spring Boot, RESTful APIs, and microservices architecture.

Experience with databases (SQL and NoSQL), ORM tools, and data modelling.

Familiarity with DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization (Docker), and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud).

Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a commitment to quality.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Knowledge of security standards and regulatory requirements in the payments industry (e.g., PCI DSS, GDPR).

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

Angular

React

Vue.js

Java

Spring Boot

RESTful

SQL

CI/CD

Docker

AWS

Azure

Google Cloud

Payments

Banking

