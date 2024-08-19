Job Title: Full Stack Java Developer – Payments
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)
Hybrid
We are seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer with more than 5 years of experience in developing and maintaining payment systems. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of both front-end and back-end technologies, with a particular focus on Java, and will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and deploying high-performance payment solutions.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Full Stack Development: Design, develop, and maintain end-to-end payment solutions, leveraging both front-end and back-end technologies.
- Back-End Development: Write clean, scalable, and efficient Java code to develop robust payment processing systems and APIs.
- Front-End Development: Build intuitive and responsive user interfaces using modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, [URL Removed] to enhance the user experience.
- System Integration: Integrate payment systems with third-party services, banking infrastructure, and other internal systems to ensure seamless operation.
- Technical Architecture: Contribute to the architecture and design of complex payment systems, ensuring they are scalable, secure, and maintainable.
- Code Quality & Best Practices: Follow best practices for coding, testing, and deployment. Conduct code reviews and mentor junior developers.
- Agile Development: Participate in agile development processes, including sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives, to ensure timely delivery of features.
- Troubleshooting & Support: Identify and resolve complex technical issues related to payment systems, ensuring high availability and performance.
- Security & Compliance: Ensure that all developed solutions adhere to industry standards and regulatory requirements, with a focus on security and data privacy.
Experience and qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- 5+ years of experience in full stack development, with a strong emphasis on Java.
- Proven experience in the payments industry, with a deep understanding of payment processing, gateways, and related technologies.
- Proficiency in front-end technologies, such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and modern frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
- Strong knowledge of back-end technologies, including Java, Spring/Spring Boot, RESTful APIs, and microservices architecture.
- Experience with databases (SQL and NoSQL), ORM tools, and data modelling.
- Familiarity with DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization (Docker), and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud).
- Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a commitment to quality.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
- Knowledge of security standards and regulatory requirements in the payments industry (e.g., PCI DSS, GDPR).
If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Javascript
- Angular
- React
- Vue.js
- Java
- Spring Boot
- RESTful
- SQL
- CI/CD
- Docker
- AWS
- Azure
- Google Cloud
- Payments
- Banking