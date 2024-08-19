Junior / Trainee Progress Developer

Super exciting role for a Junior / Trainee Progress OpenEdge Developer based in Johannesburg but work from home. (office available when need arises).

Location: Johannesburg based

You were born to develop and are dead keen to sink your teeth into really exciting and challenging development projects. This position may just be for you! A dynamic, forward-thinking company is on the lookout for a Junior Progress OpenEdge Developer to join their experienced team of passionate professionals. Based in Johannesburg North, the company is a leader in creating specialised, best-of-breed software solutions for the supply chain industry.

Why This Opportunity is Exciting:

Remote Work Flexibility : Enjoy the best of both worlds with remote work and the chance to collaborate face-to-face during team meetings and training sessions at our Johannesburg offices.

: Enjoy the best of both worlds with remote work and the chance to collaborate face-to-face during team meetings and training sessions at our Johannesburg offices. Growth and Development : You’ll be working closely with a team of seasoned developers, learning best practices, and honing your skills as you design, code, test, and debug software applications.

: You’ll be working closely with a team of seasoned developers, learning best practices, and honing your skills as you design, code, test, and debug software applications. Innovative Environment: Be part of a team that thrives on innovation, where your ideas and contributions are valued, and you’ll have the opportunity to make a real impact.

What We’re Looking For:

Experience : A minimum of 1 year working with Progress OpenEdge highly advantageous or experience using C# and Angular with a strong desire to learn new skills.

: A minimum of 1 year working with Progress OpenEdge highly advantageous or experience using C# and Angular with a strong desire to learn new skills. Passion for Development : A keen interest in software development, eager to learn, and ready to tackle new challenges.

: A keen interest in software development, eager to learn, and ready to tackle new challenges. Team Player: Someone who works well in a collaborative environment, taking initiative and contributing to the success of the team.

Your Responsibilities Will Include:

Collaborating with senior developers in designing, coding, testing, and debugging software applications.

Learning and implementing best practices in software development.

Contributing to the continuous improvement of our software solutions.

What’s in it for you, you may ask!!

Cutting-Edge Projects : Work on innovative software solutions that make a real difference in the supply chain industry.

: Work on innovative software solutions that make a real difference in the supply chain industry. Professional Growth : With mentorship from senior developers, you’ll have the opportunity to develop your skills and advance your career.

: With mentorship from senior developers, you’ll have the opportunity to develop your skills and advance your career. Supportive Culture: Be part of a supportive team that values collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning.

Desired Skills:

Progress Open Edge

C#

Angular

Junior Developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

negotiable based on experience and skills

