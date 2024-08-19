Junior / Trainee Progress Developer

Super exciting role for a Junior / Trainee Progress OpenEdge Developer based in Johannesburg but work from home. (office available when need arises).
Location: Johannesburg based
You were born to develop and are dead keen to sink your teeth into really exciting and challenging development projects. This position may just be for you! A dynamic, forward-thinking company is on the lookout for a Junior Progress OpenEdge Developer to join their experienced team of passionate professionals. Based in Johannesburg North, the company is a leader in creating specialised, best-of-breed software solutions for the supply chain industry.
Why This Opportunity is Exciting:
- Remote Work Flexibility: Enjoy the best of both worlds with remote work and the chance to collaborate face-to-face during team meetings and training sessions at our Johannesburg offices.
- Growth and Development: You’ll be working closely with a team of seasoned developers, learning best practices, and honing your skills as you design, code, test, and debug software applications.
- Innovative Environment: Be part of a team that thrives on innovation, where your ideas and contributions are valued, and you’ll have the opportunity to make a real impact.
What We’re Looking For:
- Experience: A minimum of 1 year working with Progress OpenEdge highly advantageous or experience using C# and Angular with a strong desire to learn new skills.
- Passion for Development: A keen interest in software development, eager to learn, and ready to tackle new challenges.
- Team Player: Someone who works well in a collaborative environment, taking initiative and contributing to the success of the team.
Your Responsibilities Will Include:
- Collaborating with senior developers in designing, coding, testing, and debugging software applications.
- Learning and implementing best practices in software development.
- Contributing to the continuous improvement of our software solutions.
What’s in it for you, you may ask!!
- Cutting-Edge Projects: Work on innovative software solutions that make a real difference in the supply chain industry.
- Professional Growth: With mentorship from senior developers, you’ll have the opportunity to develop your skills and advance your career.
- Supportive Culture: Be part of a supportive team that values collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning.
Desired Skills:
- Progress Open Edge
- C#
- Angular
- Junior Developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- negotiable based on experience and skills