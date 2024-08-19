Junior Web Developer (LM)

- Design, develop, and implement high-quality, maintainable, and efficient software.
- Document the functionalities of new and existing software.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and design solutions.
- Collaborate with external clients, vendors, or stakeholders to better understand their requirements and needs.
- Do code reviews and participate in pair programming.
- Implement and use git as a versioning tool.
- Develop and maintain unit tests and integration tests.
- Troubleshoot and deploy software issues.
- Stay up to date on the latest software development technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computational & Applied Mathematics, or a related field.
- 1-3 years of experience in software development. Proficiency in at least one programming language.
- Proficiency in JavaScript, PHP, HTML and CSS Proficiency in Python is beneficial.
- Good understanding of Object Oriented Programming concepts.
- Soft Skills good understanding of REST and HTTP.
- Experience working with git.
- Basic Linux CLI skills.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS