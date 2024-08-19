Leverage cloud PBX for business growth

Organisations should consider cloud private branch exchange (PBX) environments to enable a more integrated and secure communication infrastructure. This is especially important at a time when a distributed workforce needs to operate effectively regardless of geographic location.

Subscribing to a cloud-based IP PBX service offers numerous benefits to businesses, providing best practice features with guaranteed availability. One significant advantage is the absence of monthly maintenance fees, ensuring the solution is always up-to-date.

Andrew Jackson, Microsoft platform specialist at DAC Systems, says Microsoft Teams, a leading cloud PBX solution, highlights this modern approach. Instead of relying on traditional hardware PBX systems, businesses can use Teams as their primary communication tool. “The benefits are cost-effectiveness and scalability. Teams offers a modern phone system in the cloud, which is crucial for businesses looking to streamline their operations and reduce overhead costs.”

However, businesses must also navigate certain challenges when implementing cloud PBX systems. Ensuring consistent call quality over the internet can be a significant hurdle.

Léon Rüsch, MD of Infinitech Solutions and Telecoms Partner of DAC Systems, emphasises the importance of a well-planned local network. “Planning the local network to ensure call quality is often a challenge, but it is easily overcome by using the correct service provider who understands the importance of ensuring every call meets the criteria for the best call quality,” explains Rüsch.

Businesses must leverage tools to monitor networks and system performance to maintain high standards of communication. “Ensuring consistent call quality over the internet is crucial. A planned migration approach to the cloud, checking call quality, and training users are critical steps,” says Jackson.

Cloud PBX systems offer various features that significantly enhance return on investment (ROI) by introducing automation. These advanced tools reduce call costs and eliminate unnecessary processes, streamlining business operations. “Automation not only reduce call costs but also cut down on unnecessary processes. These features direct customer requests to the correct person or information, allowing business owners to focus on building their business,” says Rüsch.

Jackson agrees, adding that features such as call queues, voicemail, and auto-attendants play a crucial role in automating and streamlining communication processes. “Some of the features to automate and streamline include call queues, voicemail, auto-attendants, and so on. These tools ensure that businesses can efficiently manage customer interactions without the need for constant manual intervention,” says Rüsch.

Of course, security should not be overlooked when considering a Cloud IP PBX solution. Implementing measures such as Voice Firewalls, Session Border Controllers, and Data Firewalls is essential. Rüsch emphasises the importance of encryption in securing communications. “TLS encryption is a typical method for ensuring all communication is secure between Web applications. When leveraging Web services or voice and video, WEBRTC is also used,” notes Rüsch.

Microsoft Teams provides comprehensive security features, including call encryption, access control, and call quality monitoring. These measures ensure that businesses can maintain secure and reliable communication channels, protecting sensitive information and maintaining customer trust. “Teams allows for call encryption, access control, and monitoring of call quality, ensuring secure and reliable communication,” adds Jackson.

Adopting cloud PBX systems offers businesses many benefits, from cost savings and scalability to advanced features and enhanced security. By partnering with knowledgeable service providers like DAC Systems and Infinitech Solutions, businesses can navigate the challenges and fully leverage the advantages of cloud PBX.

“The key is in planning, implementing the right tools, and ensuring robust security measures. This approach enables businesses to focus on growth and efficiency, leaving the complexities of communication technology to the experts,” says Rüsch.

“By choosing a service provider that understands the critical aspects of call quality and security, businesses can ensure every call meets the highest standards and leverage the full potential of cloud PBX technology,” concludes Rüsch.