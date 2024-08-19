New CIO for FNB

FNB has announced the appointment of La-Cell Mouton as the bank’s chief information officer (CIO).

Mouton joined the bank in 2000 as a developer for the BANKit online banking system. From 2005 to 2007, he was part of a team that migrated the original online banking system and BANKit into a single platform, forming the current online banking offering.

In 2009, Mouton was appointed as the CIO of FNB online banking and partnered with various businesses to enhance the online banking platform to become the feature-rich system that we have today. Following the merger of the Online and App teams, he led a team in iDigtech to get grips with big data technology with the aim of using machine learning to combat digital fraud – leading to the creation of Intelligent Data and Analytics (iDnA) in 2017.

In 2020, Mouton was appointed as core banking platform head, which saw him lead the modernisation journey of the core banking platform across the retail and commercial businesses within FNB.

In 2022 Mouton was also appointed as the CIO for the retail segment and then as FNB’s joint-CIO last year alongside Kevin Mitchell who has now moved to a FirstRand Group role.

Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, says Mouton’s experience across FNB’s businesses and his deep expertise in systems architecture, software development and IT operations, makes him the natural candidate for the role.

“La-Cell has been an integral part of our digital transformation. Over the past 23 years, he has helped deliver some of the most innovative products and services that have helped propel FNB beyond banking, while at the same time driving capability modernisation and IT delivery. I am proud that we are once again able to draw from our deep talent pool within FNB, highlighting the value and importance of our dynamic succession planning, that has consistently helped us grow and promote our top performers,” Kellan says.

Mouton will take up his new role on 1 September 2023.