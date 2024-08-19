NOC Engineer (Level I) – Gauteng Dunkeld West

Aug 19, 2024

Responsible for monitoring network performance, managing incidents, and performing initial troubleshooting to ensure the reliability and security of high-speed connectivity solutions.

Qualifications and Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Mikrotik MTCNA certification
  • 2 years experience in a Network Operations Center (NOC) environment, with knowledge of network protocols and hardware
  • Proven ability to troubleshoot and resolve network issues
  • Driver’s license and own transport
  • Willingness to work in shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays

Key Performance Areas:

  • Monitor network performance, react to alerts, and troubleshoot issues as they arise
  • Serve as the first point of contact for network incidents, initiate response procedures, and escalate as needed
  • Perform initial diagnostics, check connectivity, analyze logs, and use network troubleshooting tools
  • Maintain accurate records of incidents, actions, and resolutions in a ticketing system
  • Update network documentation and procedures
  • Conduct routine maintenance tasks such as software updates, configuration changes, and system checks

Desired Skills:

  • NOC
  • Network monitoring
  • Ticketing
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years IT Networking
  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position