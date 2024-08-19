NOC Engineer (Level I) – Gauteng Dunkeld West

Responsible for monitoring network performance, managing incidents, and performing initial troubleshooting to ensure the reliability and security of high-speed connectivity solutions.

Qualifications and Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Mikrotik MTCNA certification

2 years experience in a Network Operations Center (NOC) environment, with knowledge of network protocols and hardware

Proven ability to troubleshoot and resolve network issues

Driver’s license and own transport

Willingness to work in shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays

Key Performance Areas:

Monitor network performance, react to alerts, and troubleshoot issues as they arise

Serve as the first point of contact for network incidents, initiate response procedures, and escalate as needed

Perform initial diagnostics, check connectivity, analyze logs, and use network troubleshooting tools

Maintain accurate records of incidents, actions, and resolutions in a ticketing system

Update network documentation and procedures

Conduct routine maintenance tasks such as software updates, configuration changes, and system checks

Desired Skills:

NOC

Network monitoring

Ticketing

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years IT Networking

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

