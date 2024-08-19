NOC Engineer (Level I) – Gauteng Dunkeld West

Responsible for monitoring network performance, managing incidents, and performing initial troubleshooting to ensure the reliability and security of high-speed connectivity solutions.
Qualifications and Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Mikrotik MTCNA certification
- 2 years experience in a Network Operations Center (NOC) environment, with knowledge of network protocols and hardware
- Proven ability to troubleshoot and resolve network issues
- Driver’s license and own transport
- Willingness to work in shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays
Key Performance Areas:
- Monitor network performance, react to alerts, and troubleshoot issues as they arise
- Serve as the first point of contact for network incidents, initiate response procedures, and escalate as needed
- Perform initial diagnostics, check connectivity, analyze logs, and use network troubleshooting tools
- Maintain accurate records of incidents, actions, and resolutions in a ticketing system
- Update network documentation and procedures
- Conduct routine maintenance tasks such as software updates, configuration changes, and system checks
Desired Skills:
- NOC
- Network monitoring
- Ticketing
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years IT Networking
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric