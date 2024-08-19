Oracle DBA

Aug 19, 2024

Requirements:

  • Relevant ICT Tertiary Qualification or relevant experience
  • 3 years plus Oracle DBA experience, in large scale, complex environments will be an advantage.
  • A DBA certificate / diploma will be an advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • DBA Duties and responsibilities
  • Optimisation of tables and databases
  • Testing, Migration and Integration of databases
  • Data cleansing
  • Troubleshooting
  • Documentation

Personal Characteristics:

  • Excellent verbal and written Communication, skills.
  • Ability to work independently
  • Corporate demeanour and presentable
  • Consistent, reliable, efficient hard working

General:

  • Own transport

Must be able to start at short notice

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Database Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position