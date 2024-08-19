Oracle DBA

Requirements:

Relevant ICT Tertiary Qualification or relevant experience

3 years plus Oracle DBA experience, in large scale, complex environments will be an advantage.

A DBA certificate / diploma will be an advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

DBA Duties and responsibilities

Optimisation of tables and databases

Testing, Migration and Integration of databases

Data cleansing

Troubleshooting

Documentation

Personal Characteristics:

Excellent verbal and written Communication, skills.

Ability to work independently

Corporate demeanour and presentable

Consistent, reliable, efficient hard working

General:

Own transport

Must be able to start at short notice

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Database Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position