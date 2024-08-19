Oracle DBA – Gauteng Randburg

Requirements:
- Relevant ICT Tertiary Qualification or relevant experience
- 3 years plus Oracle DBA experience, in large scale, complex environments will be an advantage.
- A DBA certificate / diploma will be an advantage
Duties and Responsibilities:
- DBA Duties and responsibilities
- Optimisation of tables and databases
- Testing, Migration and Integration of databases
- Data cleansing
- Troubleshooting
- Documentation
Personal Characteristics:
- Excellent verbal and written Communication, skills.
- Ability to work independently
- Corporate demeanour and presentable
- Consistent, reliable, efficient hard working
General:
- Own transport
Must be able to start at short notice
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Database Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma