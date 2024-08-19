Pre-sales Networking Specialist (PE)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE technical Pre-sales support to various entities for the purpose of promoting and selling products/services for potential customers and existing customers as the next Pre-sales Networking Specialist sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its Port Elizabeth division. You will support sales productivity and deal flow by securing the “technical close” in complex solutions. The PSE is responsible for enablement of achieving the BU profit and productivity quota made up of the combined expectations of the sales resources, market, and/or channel supported. Applicants must have Matric/Grade 12, a relevant Bachelor’s Degree or other relevant IT-related qualification, Network Certification – CCNP Preferred or HPE ACE and Security Certification – Cisco Fortinet or Sophos. You also need have technical (install and support) Certifications in either CheckPoint and/or Fortinet security products with a solid understanding of IT infrastructure and networking.

DUTIES:

Maintain high customer satisfaction ratings that meet company standards.

Effective and efficient delivery of technical services as per customer requirements.

Maintain a relevant knowledge of Vendors’ channel programs.

Maintain deal through-put in early deal-sales process steps.

Relevant, accurate and functional technical solution design.

Maintain a working relationship/engagement with relevant vendors and their associated role players and stakeholders.

Complete required training and development objectives within the assigned time frame.

Secure input from all necessary solution stakeholders within the customer firm.

Adapt solutions, as necessary in consultation with relevant Vendors or Business Partners to ensure appropriate support.

Maintain relevant OEM Certifications.

Provide coaching and professional development to team-member sales associates and customers in order to enhance their product knowledge, technical acumen, and technical sales skills.

Support achieving growth targets for the assigned account base.

Actively support the branch in achieving its assigned productivity and profitability quotas.

Work deals assigned to the Sales team supported, prioritizing effort based on maximizing total impact on team productivity and profit, or as directed by the Branch Manager.

Secure from customer technical staff commitments needed to ensure a deal’s “technical close.”

Participate in Pre-sales activities including, but not limited to, conducting Proof of Concepts (PoC).

Build BoQ’s.

Develop commercial (pricing) models, security designs, writing proposals, delivering product and solution specific presentations, training, etc.

Provide technical Pre-sales support for the purpose of promoting and selling products/solutions.

Provide security engineering designs in all aspects of security solutions.

Respond to customer requests for proposals, develop designs and bills of materials for cost-effective solutions.

Engage with and maintain good relationships with relevant security vendors.

Engage with customers as a trusted advisor, listening and understanding their challenges and requirement – both technical and business, and clearly articulate and communicate to the Sales team, and document them.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Must have Matric or Grade 12.

Bachelor’s Degree or suitable IT qualification – preferred.

Network Certification -CCNP Preferred or HPE ACE.

Security Certification – Cisco Fortinet or Sophos.

Should have technical (install and support) Certifications in either CheckPoint and/or Fortinet security products.

Experience/Skills –

Must have an understanding of IT infrastructure and networking.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good presentation and social skills.

Must be analytical, structured and precise in their work with emphasis on attention to detail.

Must be able to communicate at a business level with IT Directors, IT staff and general users from the client base.

Be a positive, have a go-getter attitude and be prepared to work after hours.

Strong planning skills capabilities.

