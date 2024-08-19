Seeking a senior software developer with a passion for coding and technology in general to join an agile development team. The incumbent will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses. The incumbent will also have experience in building CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and effective code releases.
Responsibilities:
- To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure
- To work closely with the development manager, team lead, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs
- Write technical documentation when required
- To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features
- Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems
- Ensure a high standard of coding and application design
- Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focussing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery
- Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques
- Automate and improve development and release cycles
- Plan and estimate development efforts
Requirements:
- 5+ years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack
- Experience working in an agile development team
- Azure Devops to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent Devops tools
- GIT
- Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with: ASP.net
- C#
- SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
- RESTFul and Soap API’s
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Minimum of 3 years recent working experience with: ASP.net Core
- Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
- 5+ years of experience in database design
- Experience working with Atlassian Jira an advantage
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial)
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Azure
- Azure Devops
- GIT
- ASP.net
- C#
- SQL Server
- RESTful
- SOAP APIs
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Blazor
- Jira
- Frontend frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Established Software company