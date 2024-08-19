Senior Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Seeking a senior software developer with a passion for coding and technology in general to join an agile development team. The incumbent will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses. The incumbent will also have experience in building CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and effective code releases.

Responsibilities:

To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure

To work closely with the development manager, team lead, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs

Write technical documentation when required

To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features

Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems

Ensure a high standard of coding and application design

Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focussing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery

Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques

Automate and improve development and release cycles

Plan and estimate development efforts

Requirements:

5+ years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack

Experience working in an agile development team

Azure Devops to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent Devops tools

GIT

Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with: ASP.net

C#

SQL Server and working with large volumes of data

RESTFul and Soap API’s

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Minimum of 3 years recent working experience with: ASP.net Core

Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks

5+ years of experience in database design

Experience working with Atlassian Jira an advantage

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial)

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Azure

Azure Devops

GIT

ASP.net

C#

SQL Server

RESTful

SOAP APIs

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Blazor

Jira

Frontend frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Established Software company

Learn more/Apply for this position