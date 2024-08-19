Senior Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Aug 19, 2024

Seeking a senior software developer with a passion for coding and technology in general to join an agile development team. The incumbent will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses. The incumbent will also have experience in building CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and effective code releases.

Responsibilities:

  • To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure
  • To work closely with the development manager, team lead, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs
  • Write technical documentation when required
  • To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features
  • Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems
  • Ensure a high standard of coding and application design
  • Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focussing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery
  • Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques
  • Automate and improve development and release cycles
  • Plan and estimate development efforts

Requirements:

  • 5+ years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack
  • Experience working in an agile development team
  • Azure Devops to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent Devops tools
  • GIT
  • Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with: ASP.net
  • C#
  • SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
  • RESTFul and Soap API’s
  • HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Minimum of 3 years recent working experience with: ASP.net Core
  • Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
  • 5+ years of experience in database design
  • Experience working with Atlassian Jira an advantage
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial)

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Azure
  • Azure Devops
  • GIT
  • ASP.net
  • C#
  • SQL Server
  • RESTful
  • SOAP APIs
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Blazor
  • Jira
  • Frontend frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Established Software company

