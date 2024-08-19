Software Engineer

Aug 19, 2024

We are looking for a Software Engineer based in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg to work Hybrid for our client.

Key Requirements

  • Degree preferrable
  • Minimum of 3+ years in a Software Engineer Position
  • TypeScript software development
  • Python Deployment and maintenance experience
  • REST API desgin and maintenance
  • Data Modeling
  • AWS (Plus: GCP or Azure) – Lambda, API Gateway etc

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • Python

