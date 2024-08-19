Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for a Software Engineer based in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg to work Hybrid for our client.
Key Requirements
- Degree preferrable
- Minimum of 3+ years in a Software Engineer Position
- TypeScript software development
- Python Deployment and maintenance experience
- REST API desgin and maintenance
- Data Modeling
- AWS (Plus: GCP or Azure) – Lambda, API Gateway etc
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- Python