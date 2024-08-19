Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for a Software Engineer based in Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg to work Hybrid for our client.

Key Requirements

Degree preferrable

Minimum of 3+ years in a Software Engineer Position

TypeScript software development

Python Deployment and maintenance experience

REST API desgin and maintenance

Data Modeling

AWS (Plus: GCP or Azure) – Lambda, API Gateway etc

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Python

