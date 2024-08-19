Solutions Architect – Western Cape Constantia

Solutions Architect with relevant degree and minimum 8 years’ experience which should include software development, system integration, data design, data warehousing, networking, infrastructure and cloud, required to analyse, design and build solutions that enable operations and business strategic goals, for an Asset Management Company based in Constantia, Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant Degree required
- Minimum 8 years’ experience as an IT Professional required
- Experience in software and data design required
- Experience in system design and integration required
- Could experience required
- Broad experience in software development (.Net/Java/Python) advantageous
- Low code development experience beneficial
- Data warehousing experience beneficial
- Microsoft Azure exposure advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Analyse, design and build solutions
- Define and document system architecture
- Integrate applications and data to create cohesive and consistent user experiences
- Optimise systems and infrastructure for performance, high availability, security and cost effectiveness
- Work with software and data developers and system vendors
- Regulatory requirements
- Propose IT solutions
- Assess technologies and platforms
If you are a South African citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:
- That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.
- That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.
- Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.
- That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Solution Design
- Solution Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree