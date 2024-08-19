Solutions Architect – Western Cape Constantia

Solutions Architect with relevant degree and minimum 8 years’ experience which should include software development, system integration, data design, data warehousing, networking, infrastructure and cloud, required to analyse, design and build solutions that enable operations and business strategic goals, for an Asset Management Company based in Constantia, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Degree required

Minimum 8 years’ experience as an IT Professional required

Experience in software and data design required

Experience in system design and integration required

Could experience required

Broad experience in software development (.Net/Java/Python) advantageous

Low code development experience beneficial

Data warehousing experience beneficial

Microsoft Azure exposure advantageous

Responsibilities:

Analyse, design and build solutions

Define and document system architecture

Integrate applications and data to create cohesive and consistent user experiences

Optimise systems and infrastructure for performance, high availability, security and cost effectiveness

Work with software and data developers and system vendors

Regulatory requirements

Propose IT solutions

Assess technologies and platforms

If you are a South African citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

