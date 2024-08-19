Sophos launches dedicated customer success team

Sophos is expanding its commitment to customers and channel partners with the launch of Sophos Customer Success.

The new program features a team of experts who support customers throughout their post-sales experience with ongoing security resources and alerts, webinars and other educational information about cyberattacks, such as ransomware and data breaches.

Sophos Customer Success also provides guidance on how organizations can maximize their current investment and expand their strategic defenses with other layers of Sophos’ portfolio solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, and endpoint, network, email, and cloud security. Sophos Customer Success experts work hand-in-hand with Sophos’ channel partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), augmenting support services already available to customers.

Specifically, Sophos Customer Success provides a Sophos trusted advisor to help customers with everything from onboarding to scaling investments for each organization’s unique and growing ecosystem to best defend against ever-changing cyberattacks. This dedicated support ensures customers have a unified point of contact who can quickly address questions and share relevant and contextual threat intelligence for a cohesive and consistent experience that fosters best cybersecurity practices.

“Following the successful launch of Sophos’ Partner Care earlier this year, we saw an industry-leading opportunity to deliver a similar level of ‘white glove’ service directly to our customers,” says Angela Bucher, vice-president of customer success at Sophos. “By creating a single point of contact for customers, we’re able to work more seamlessly to improve customer satisfaction on many levels.

“This ‘close touch’ availability also helps partners and MSPs better protect and service their customers. We will work closely together to help customers tap into the full breadth of security capabilities in their existing investment, as well as add-on and integrate other solutions in Sophos’ portfolio.”

The Sophos Customer Success team features two levels of service – a high-touch approach and a tech-touch approach. The high-touch approach involves personalized, hands-on engagement with customers, typically suited for organisations with complex requirements. The tech-touch engagement is more automated and scalable to support partners and MSPs with a larger volume of customers with standardized processes.