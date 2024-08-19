Systems Analyst – Payments

Job Title: Systems Analyst – Payments

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)

Hybrid

We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst with over 5 years of expertise in the payments industry. The successful candidate will play a key role in analysing, designing, and implementing payment systems that meet the dynamic needs of our banking clients. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and stakeholders, to ensure our payment systems are robust, scalable, and aligned with business objectives.

Roles and responsibilities:

System Analysis & Design: Analyse current payment systems and workflows, identify areas for improvement, and design solutions to optimize performance and efficiency.

Requirements Gathering: Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and document detailed requirements for payment systems, ensuring alignment with business needs and regulatory requirements.

Technical Documentation: Develop comprehensive technical documentation, including system specifications, workflows, and user manuals.

System Integration: Work closely with developers to ensure seamless integration of payment systems with existing banking infrastructure and third-party applications.

Testing & Validation: Develop and execute test plans to validate system functionality, performance, and security. Ensure that all payment solutions meet stringent quality standards.

Project Management: Lead or participate in project teams, ensuring timely delivery of payment system enhancements and new implementations.

Support & Troubleshooting: Provide ongoing support for payment systems, including troubleshooting and resolving complex technical issues.

Compliance & Security: Ensure all payment systems comply with industry regulations, security standards, and best practices.

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

5+ years of experience as a Systems Analyst in the payments space, preferably within a banking environment.

Strong understanding of payment processing systems, including ACH, SWIFT, wire transfers, and card processing.

Proficiency in system analysis, design methodologies, and documentation techniques.

Experience with system integration, data mapping, and API specifications.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Knowledge of regulatory requirements and industry standards related to payments (e.g., PCI DSS, GDPR)

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

API Specifications

Payments

Banking

SWIFT

Data Mapping

Learn more/Apply for this position