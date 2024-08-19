Job Title: Systems Analyst – Payments
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)
Hybrid
We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst with over 5 years of expertise in the payments industry. The successful candidate will play a key role in analysing, designing, and implementing payment systems that meet the dynamic needs of our banking clients. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and stakeholders, to ensure our payment systems are robust, scalable, and aligned with business objectives.
Roles and responsibilities:
- System Analysis & Design: Analyse current payment systems and workflows, identify areas for improvement, and design solutions to optimize performance and efficiency.
- Requirements Gathering: Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and document detailed requirements for payment systems, ensuring alignment with business needs and regulatory requirements.
- Technical Documentation: Develop comprehensive technical documentation, including system specifications, workflows, and user manuals.
- System Integration: Work closely with developers to ensure seamless integration of payment systems with existing banking infrastructure and third-party applications.
- Testing & Validation: Develop and execute test plans to validate system functionality, performance, and security. Ensure that all payment solutions meet stringent quality standards.
- Project Management: Lead or participate in project teams, ensuring timely delivery of payment system enhancements and new implementations.
- Support & Troubleshooting: Provide ongoing support for payment systems, including troubleshooting and resolving complex technical issues.
- Compliance & Security: Ensure all payment systems comply with industry regulations, security standards, and best practices.
Experience and qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- 5+ years of experience as a Systems Analyst in the payments space, preferably within a banking environment.
- Strong understanding of payment processing systems, including ACH, SWIFT, wire transfers, and card processing.
- Proficiency in system analysis, design methodologies, and documentation techniques.
- Experience with system integration, data mapping, and API specifications.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Knowledge of regulatory requirements and industry standards related to payments (e.g., PCI DSS, GDPR)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- API Specifications
- Payments
- Banking
- SWIFT
- Data Mapping