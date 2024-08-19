Technical Support Technician (Solar / Renewable Energy) – Remote Remote

Our client in Solar / Renewable Energy industry is currently looking to employ a Technical Support Technician based in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Candidates staying in the area will be given preference.



A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Technical Support Technician, or in a similar technical role 1 – 2 Years experience.

Bilingual (English and Afrikaans).

IT/Engineering qualifications highly advantageous.

Proficient in troubleshooting techniques and diagnostic tools for identifying and resolving technical issues.

Customer-centric and dedicated to providing above and beyond customer service.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

A strong knowledge or interest in solar energy systems and services.

A valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Provide prompt and effective technical support via email, telephonically, etc.

Log tickets in a timeously manner and allocate and/or escalate internally as required.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to solar energy solutions, electrical equipment, and installations.

Document and record all customer interactions and technical issues in the required systems.

Complete firmware updates for required systems when necessary.

Verify plant operation: Rename plant, check system settings, and add to the CRM.

Ensure users and installers have access to the required systems and build, improve and maintain detailed informational booklets containing step-by-step guides.

Log RMA tickets with various providers as and when required.

Ensure tickets are updated with pricing and provide reports as required.

If SSEG registration is required, complete the relevant form and attach all relevant information that is needed, (prepaid meter, electricity bill, business partner number, layout diagram, etc., ensure all information is correct.

Reporting to Sales and Finance departments as and when required.

Assist various departments when required. (Liaise with the relevant installers, provide the required information (pre-installation form, roof layout, etc) and commissioning dates, etc.)

Assist with support calls after hours and on weekends as and when required.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Technical Support Technician

Technical

Technical Support

Technician

IT

troubleshooting

Solar

Learn more/Apply for this position