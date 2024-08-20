Alphabet’s lifetime revenues break $2trn mark

The parent company of Google and YouTube – Alphabet – has seen its lifetime revenues hit an astounding $2,082-trillion, according to Stocklytics.com.

“Alphabet initially relied heavily on search engine advertising for its revenue,” says Stocklytics.com financial analyst, Edith Reads. “However, as the Internet expanded, so did Google’s influence, leading to the development of a wide range of platforms that maximised its revenue potential.

“Today, Google and YouTube’s extensive ad reach are the key drivers behind the company’s impressive earnings,” Reads adds.

In the first half of 2023, Google had already amassed over $143,7-billion in revenue, with $69,4-billion in Q1 and $74,3-billion in Q2.

By the end of the year, the company’s revenue had reached over $305,6-billion, its highest yearly earnings yet. Most of these earnings emanated from its ad services.