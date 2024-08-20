AMD accelerates AI strategy with latest acquisition

Looking to bolster its future AI strategy, chip giant AMD has acquired ZT Systems for $4,9-billion. ZT Systems is considered a leading provider of AI infrastructure for the world’s largest hyperscale computing companies.

“Our acquisition of ZT Systems is the next major step in our long-term AI strategy to deliver leadership training and inferencing solutions that can be rapidly deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers,” says AMD chair and CEO, Dr Lisa Su. “ZT adds world-class systems design and rack-scale solutions expertise that will significantly strengthen our data centre AI systems and customer enablement capabilities.

“This acquisition also builds on the investments we have made to accelerate our AI hardware and software roadmaps,” Dr Lu adds. “Combining our high-performance Instinct AI accelerator, EPYC CPU, and networking product portfolios with ZT Systems’ industry-leading data centre systems expertise will enable AMD to deliver end-to-end data centre AI infrastructure at scale with our ecosystem of OEM and ODM partners.”

Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, ZT Systems has more than 15 years of experience designing and deploying data centre AI compute and storage infrastructure at scale for the largest global cloud companies. ZT Systems’ design, integration, manufacturing, and deployment capabilities have made them one of the leading providers of AI training and inference infrastructure.

“We are excited to join AMD and together play an even larger role designing the AI infrastructure that is defining the future of computing,” says Frank Zhang, CEO of ZT Systems. “For almost 30 years we have evolved our business to become a leading provider of critical computing and storage infrastructure for the world’s largest cloud companies. AMD shares our vision for the important role our technology and our people play designing and building the computing infrastructure powering the largest data centers in the world.”

Following transaction close, ZT Systems will join the AMD Data Center Solutions Business Group. ZT CEO Frank Zhang will lead the manufacturing business and ZT president Doug Huang will lead the design and customer enablement teams, both reporting to AMD executive vice-president and GM, Forrest Norrod.