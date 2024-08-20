My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an Intermediate Application Support Analyst to join them on a 6 month – 1 year contract
IT
Responsibilities
- Performing impact assessments on BAU changes and support requests received from business, clients and vendors
- Gathering information and analysing user requirements for business process improvements and system enhancements
- Writing business and functional specifications for business process and / or system enhancements
- Engaging with outsourced partners to complete requirement specifications and impact assessments
- Integration analysis, data analysis, dash-boarding and reporting specifications
- Perform analysis to compile detailed specifications that covers client and system setup requirements for migration onto and off the investment platform
- Engage with Project Business analysts in order to provide post-project implementation support to business and to define the support model
- Support, analyze and respond to business requests that relate to BAU issues and project implementations.
- Work with key stakeholders to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off
- Facilitate regular forums where the backlog of work is prioritized by key stakeholders
- Participate in formal application change control processes
- Participate in formal incident management processes with both internal and external (Outsourced) teams
- Contribute to the evaluation and improvement of the strategic and operational elements of the IT Support Process
- Coach and Train members of the IT support team as part of the Cross-Skilling initiative
Experience
- Matric and Relevant IT tertiary qualification
- A formal Business Analysis certification
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 -CRM would be beneficial
- BI experience would be beneficial
- Experience in System Analysis and Design would be beneficial
Competencies
- Technical Competencies
- Strong working knowledge of administrative business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential
- Ability to write SQL queries to an intermediate level
- Ability to perform process mapping and design
- Ability to compile test plans and test cases
- Ability to transfer knowledge to users, trainers and peers
- Strong facilitation skills for meetings, workshops and forums
- Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams
- Strong working knowledge of API integrations
- Behavioral Competencies:
- Strong attention to detail.
- Proactive approach.
- Customer Focused
- Cultivates a culture of Innovation
- Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives.
- Ability to work in complex, changing environments.
- Collaborates
- Being Resilient
- Drives results
- Ability to perform well under pressure.
- Willingness to learn new systems.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Support Analysis
- API Intergration
- Microsoft Dynamics