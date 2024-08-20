Application Support Analyst

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an Intermediate Application Support Analyst to join them on a 6 month – 1 year contract

Responsibilities

Performing impact assessments on BAU changes and support requests received from business, clients and vendors

Gathering information and analysing user requirements for business process improvements and system enhancements

Writing business and functional specifications for business process and / or system enhancements

Engaging with outsourced partners to complete requirement specifications and impact assessments

Integration analysis, data analysis, dash-boarding and reporting specifications

Perform analysis to compile detailed specifications that covers client and system setup requirements for migration onto and off the investment platform

Engage with Project Business analysts in order to provide post-project implementation support to business and to define the support model

Support, analyze and respond to business requests that relate to BAU issues and project implementations.

Work with key stakeholders to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off

Facilitate regular forums where the backlog of work is prioritized by key stakeholders

Participate in formal application change control processes

Participate in formal incident management processes with both internal and external (Outsourced) teams

Contribute to the evaluation and improvement of the strategic and operational elements of the IT Support Process

Coach and Train members of the IT support team as part of the Cross-Skilling initiative

Experience

Matric and Relevant IT tertiary qualification

A formal Business Analysis certification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 -CRM would be beneficial

BI experience would be beneficial

Experience in System Analysis and Design would be beneficial

Competencies

Technical Competencies

Strong working knowledge of administrative business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential

Ability to write SQL queries to an intermediate level

Ability to perform process mapping and design

Ability to compile test plans and test cases

Ability to transfer knowledge to users, trainers and peers

Strong facilitation skills for meetings, workshops and forums

Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams

Strong working knowledge of API integrations

Behavioral Competencies:

Strong attention to detail.

Proactive approach.

Customer Focused

Cultivates a culture of Innovation

Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives.

Ability to work in complex, changing environments.

Collaborates

Being Resilient

Drives results

Ability to perform well under pressure.

Willingness to learn new systems.

