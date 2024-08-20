Azure Full-Stack Developer

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a Junior Azure Full-Stack Developer! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role.

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyze, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Qualifications:

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Skills and Experience:

At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development.

Advanced .NET platform knowledge.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies e.g. Web API.

Solid Experience with Microsoft SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).

Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

.NET Core will be advantageous.

Restful service experience is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Azure

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

