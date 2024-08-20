Azure Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a Junior Azure Full-Stack Developer! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role.
Role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyze, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Qualifications:
- Azure certification (Advantageous)
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Skills and Experience:
- At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development.
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies e.g. Web API.
- Solid Experience with Microsoft SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).
- Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- .NET Core will be advantageous.
- Restful service experience is beneficial.
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Azure
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid