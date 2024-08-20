Azure Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 20, 2024

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a Junior Azure Full-Stack Developer! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role.

Role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyze, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Qualifications:

  • Azure certification (Advantageous)
  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Skills and Experience:

  • At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development.
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies e.g. Web API.
  • Solid Experience with Microsoft SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).
  • Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • .NET Core will be advantageous.
  • Restful service experience is beneficial.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

