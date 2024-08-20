BI Business Analyst (Master Data) – Gauteng Johannesburg

About Us:
iOCO is a leading technology solutions provider, delivering innovative and data-driven solutions to our clients. We are seeking a skilled BI Business Analyst to join our team, where you will play a key role in ensuring data governance, quality, and master data management.
Job Overview:
As a BI Business Analyst at iOCO, you will be responsible for analyzing and improving business intelligence processes with a focus on governance, data quality, and master data management (MDM). You will work closely with stakeholders to ensure data integrity, develop effective governance frameworks, and support data-driven decision-making.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement data governance policies and procedures to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and compliance.
- Monitor and enhance data quality across various BI systems, identifying and addressing data issues and inconsistencies.
- Manage and support master data management processes, ensuring accurate and consistent master data across the organization.
- Collaborate with business units to gather requirements, analyze data needs, and translate them into actionable BI solutions.
- Create and maintain documentation for data governance, quality standards, and MDM processes.
- Conduct regular audits of data and BI systems to ensure adherence to governance and quality standards.
- Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to support strategic decision-making.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
- Proven experience as a BI Business Analyst or similar role with a focus on data governance, quality, and MDM.
- Strong understanding of data governance frameworks, data quality management, and master data management principles.
- Experience with BI tools and technologies (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Qlik).
- Proficiency in SQL and data querying.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels.
- Experience in creating and maintaining documentation related to data governance and quality.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with data integration tools and ETL processes.
- Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and technologies.
- Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and compliance requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery