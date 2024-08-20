BI Business Analyst (Master Data)

Aug 20, 2024

About Us:
iOCO is a leading technology solutions provider, delivering innovative and data-driven solutions to our clients. We are seeking a skilled BI Business Analyst to join our team, where you will play a key role in ensuring data governance, quality, and master data management.

Job Overview:
As a BI Business Analyst at iOCO, you will be responsible for analyzing and improving business intelligence processes with a focus on governance, data quality, and master data management (MDM). You will work closely with stakeholders to ensure data integrity, develop effective governance frameworks, and support data-driven decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement data governance policies and procedures to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and compliance.

  • Monitor and enhance data quality across various BI systems, identifying and addressing data issues and inconsistencies.

  • Manage and support master data management processes, ensuring accurate and consistent master data across the organization.

  • Collaborate with business units to gather requirements, analyze data needs, and translate them into actionable BI solutions.

  • Create and maintain documentation for data governance, quality standards, and MDM processes.

  • Conduct regular audits of data and BI systems to ensure adherence to governance and quality standards.

  • Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to support strategic decision-making.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

  • Proven experience as a BI Business Analyst or similar role with a focus on data governance, quality, and MDM.

  • Strong understanding of data governance frameworks, data quality management, and master data management principles.

  • Experience with BI tools and technologies (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Qlik).

  • Proficiency in SQL and data querying.

  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

  • Experience in creating and maintaining documentation related to data governance and quality.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience with data integration tools and ETL processes.

  • Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and technologies.

  • Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and compliance requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

