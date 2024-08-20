BI Business Analyst (Master Data)

About Us:

iOCO is a leading technology solutions provider, delivering innovative and data-driven solutions to our clients. We are seeking a skilled BI Business Analyst to join our team, where you will play a key role in ensuring data governance, quality, and master data management.

Job Overview:

As a BI Business Analyst at iOCO, you will be responsible for analyzing and improving business intelligence processes with a focus on governance, data quality, and master data management (MDM). You will work closely with stakeholders to ensure data integrity, develop effective governance frameworks, and support data-driven decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement data governance policies and procedures to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and compliance.

Monitor and enhance data quality across various BI systems, identifying and addressing data issues and inconsistencies.

Manage and support master data management processes, ensuring accurate and consistent master data across the organization.

Collaborate with business units to gather requirements, analyze data needs, and translate them into actionable BI solutions.

Create and maintain documentation for data governance, quality standards, and MDM processes.

Conduct regular audits of data and BI systems to ensure adherence to governance and quality standards.

Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to support strategic decision-making.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Proven experience as a BI Business Analyst or similar role with a focus on data governance, quality, and MDM.

Strong understanding of data governance frameworks, data quality management, and master data management principles.

Experience with BI tools and technologies (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Qlik).

Proficiency in SQL and data querying.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Experience in creating and maintaining documentation related to data governance and quality.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with data integration tools and ETL processes.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and technologies.

Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and compliance requirements.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

