Business Analyst/BA (Finance/Banking) ECM/ECMBA (contract – hybrid) TB – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 20, 2024

Job functions:

  • Assist with the implementation of critical ECM Programme projects by overseeing the end-to-end ECM Programme Business Analysis activities.

  • The current development capacity is insufficient to meet the demands on operational requests and projects and should be supported by contracts to supplement capacity.

  • The dedicated BA’s will be working on multiple projects within the ECM Programme with primary focus on the EDRMS implementation for PA, EDRMS project roll-out, Records Centres Software (Automated Archiving) roll-out (Enterprise –wide) etc.

The BA’s responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:

  • Working with business to continue documenting/updating system workflows, system operating models, business processes and business rules.

  • Working with business to validate functional requirements in line with defined business requirements.

  • Updating business requirements specification as and when required Act as a liaison between business and the system vendor.

  • Providing ongoing business analysis support to business and the project team.

  • Working with business to update current system manuals/ user guides (and other system documentation containing information required by the system vendor.

  • Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.

  • Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

  • Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.

  • Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need.

  • Managing change requirements and specifications.

  • Assist with the requirements solicitation, Mapping and Analysis exercises

  • Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by the ECM Programme initiatives or share a common business need.

  • Planning and executing business analysis activities.

  • Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.

  • Consulting with business stakeholders to elicit, analyze, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or requirements.

  • Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, and other participating stakeholders.

  • Analyzing the feasibility of ECM options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.

  • Working collaboratively with the business customers and stakeholders to document processes and people requirements.

  • Managing change requirements and specifications.

  • Training and transfer of knowledge: Training and knowledge transfer documents to be submitted and presented to the company in a traceable and accessible repository to enable smooth handover to company employees when need arises and or at the end of each project.

Key deliverables:

  • Business analysis work plan.

  • Business requirements specification document.

  • Functional requirements specification document.

  • Information matrix.

  • User stories.

  • Change request document (where applicable).

  • Participate in quality assurance.

  • Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

  • Participate in regression testing.

  • Business analysis measure and feedback report.

  • Review training documentation.

Minimum Requirements:

Candidate must have:

  • Must have home connectivity (Wifi/internet and own cell phone) to be able to work from home.

  • Must have back-up at home in case of loadshedding (inverter/UPS/Generator) as “downtime” or “ability not to work due to loadshedding” will not be accepted by the company. Alternatively the candidate must work at the office in Pretoria CBD.

Qualifications & experience required:

  • Matric plus Degree or Diploma (BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech) required.

  • Diploma in Business Analysis (preferred).

  • Minimum of 5 to 8 years’ IT BA work experience required.

  • 5 year’s minimum work experience and advanced knowledge of Enterprise Content Management Business Analysis (ECMBA) required (compulsory).

  • Knowledge of the POPIA frameworks and regulations.

  • Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential).

  • Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential).

  • Skilled in using modelling tools (required).

  • Understand and analyze business processes.

Desired Skills:

  • IT BA (ECM)
  • Business Analyst (ECM)
  • Business Analyst (ECMBA)

