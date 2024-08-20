Business Analyst/BA (Finance/Banking) ECM/ECMBA (contract – hybrid) TB

Job functions:
- Assist with the implementation of critical ECM Programme projects by overseeing the end-to-end ECM Programme Business Analysis activities.
- The current development capacity is insufficient to meet the demands on operational requests and projects and should be supported by contracts to supplement capacity.
- The dedicated BA’s will be working on multiple projects within the ECM Programme with primary focus on the EDRMS implementation for PA, EDRMS project roll-out, Records Centres Software (Automated Archiving) roll-out (Enterprise –wide) etc.
The BA’s responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:
- Working with business to continue documenting/updating system workflows, system operating models, business processes and business rules.
- Working with business to validate functional requirements in line with defined business requirements.
- Updating business requirements specification as and when required Act as a liaison between business and the system vendor.
- Providing ongoing business analysis support to business and the project team.
- Working with business to update current system manuals/ user guides (and other system documentation containing information required by the system vendor.
- Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.
- Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.
- Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.
- Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need.
- Managing change requirements and specifications.
- Assist with the requirements solicitation, Mapping and Analysis exercises
- Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by the ECM Programme initiatives or share a common business need.
- Planning and executing business analysis activities.
- Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.
- Consulting with business stakeholders to elicit, analyze, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or requirements.
- Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, and other participating stakeholders.
- Analyzing the feasibility of ECM options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.
- Working collaboratively with the business customers and stakeholders to document processes and people requirements.
- Managing change requirements and specifications.
- Training and transfer of knowledge: Training and knowledge transfer documents to be submitted and presented to the company in a traceable and accessible repository to enable smooth handover to company employees when need arises and or at the end of each project.
Key deliverables:
- Business analysis work plan.
- Business requirements specification document.
- Functional requirements specification document.
- Information matrix.
- User stories.
- Change request document (where applicable).
- Participate in quality assurance.
- Participate in User Acceptance Testing.
- Participate in regression testing.
- Business analysis measure and feedback report.
- Review training documentation.
Minimum Requirements:
Candidate must have:
- Must have home connectivity (Wifi/internet and own cell phone) to be able to work from home.
- Must have back-up at home in case of loadshedding (inverter/UPS/Generator) as “downtime” or “ability not to work due to loadshedding” will not be accepted by the company. Alternatively the candidate must work at the office in Pretoria CBD.
Qualifications & experience required:
- Matric plus Degree or Diploma (BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech) required.
- Diploma in Business Analysis (preferred).
- Minimum of 5 to 8 years’ IT BA work experience required.
- 5 year’s minimum work experience and advanced knowledge of Enterprise Content Management Business Analysis (ECMBA) required (compulsory).
- Knowledge of the POPIA frameworks and regulations.
- Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential).
- Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential).
- Skilled in using modelling tools (required).
- Understand and analyze business processes.
Desired Skills:
- IT BA (ECM)
- Business Analyst (ECM)
- Business Analyst (ECMBA)