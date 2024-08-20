Business Analyst/BA (Finance/Banking) ECM/ECMBA (contract – hybrid) TB

Job functions:

Assist with the implementation of critical ECM Programme projects by overseeing the end-to-end ECM Programme Business Analysis activities.

The current development capacity is insufficient to meet the demands on operational requests and projects and should be supported by contracts to supplement capacity.

The dedicated BA’s will be working on multiple projects within the ECM Programme with primary focus on the EDRMS implementation for PA, EDRMS project roll-out, Records Centres Software (Automated Archiving) roll-out (Enterprise –wide) etc.

The BA’s responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:

Working with business to continue documenting/updating system workflows, system operating models, business processes and business rules.

Working with business to validate functional requirements in line with defined business requirements.

Updating business requirements specification as and when required Act as a liaison between business and the system vendor.

Providing ongoing business analysis support to business and the project team.

Working with business to update current system manuals/ user guides (and other system documentation containing information required by the system vendor.

Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.

Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need.

Managing change requirements and specifications.

Assist with the requirements solicitation, Mapping and Analysis exercises

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by the ECM Programme initiatives or share a common business need.

Planning and executing business analysis activities.

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.

Consulting with business stakeholders to elicit, analyze, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or requirements.

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, and other participating stakeholders.

Analyzing the feasibility of ECM options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.

Working collaboratively with the business customers and stakeholders to document processes and people requirements.

Managing change requirements and specifications.

Training and transfer of knowledge: Training and knowledge transfer documents to be submitted and presented to the company in a traceable and accessible repository to enable smooth handover to company employees when need arises and or at the end of each project.

Key deliverables:

Business analysis work plan.

Business requirements specification document.

Functional requirements specification document.

Information matrix.

User stories.

Change request document (where applicable).

Participate in quality assurance.

Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

Participate in regression testing.

Business analysis measure and feedback report.

Review training documentation.

Minimum Requirements:

Candidate must have:

Must have home connectivity (Wifi/internet and own cell phone) to be able to work from home.

Must have back-up at home in case of loadshedding (inverter/UPS/Generator) as “downtime” or “ability not to work due to loadshedding” will not be accepted by the company. Alternatively the candidate must work at the office in Pretoria CBD.

Qualifications & experience required:

Matric plus Degree or Diploma (BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech) required.

Diploma in Business Analysis (preferred).

Minimum of 5 to 8 years’ IT BA work experience required.

5 year’s minimum work experience and advanced knowledge of Enterprise Content Management Business Analysis (ECMBA) required (compulsory).

Knowledge of the POPIA frameworks and regulations.

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential).

Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential).

Skilled in using modelling tools (required).

Understand and analyze business processes.

Desired Skills:

IT BA (ECM)

Business Analyst (ECM)

Business Analyst (ECMBA)

Learn more/Apply for this position