Claris FileMaker Developer (CPT Onsite)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of business solutions in the domain of IT architecture, execution & customer support seeks an experienced Claris FileMaker Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to develop and maintain custom solutions using Claris FileMaker and contributing to the overall design and architecture of applications. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology, or similar discipline with 5 years of work experience developing with Claris FileMaker and a strong understanding of database design, scripting, and custom layouts and experience with FileMaker Server and FileMaker Go.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and implement custom database solutions using Claris FileMaker –

Create tailored database systems to meet specific client requirements.

Utilize advanced features of Claris FileMaker to build robust, scalable solutions.

Integrate FileMaker solutions with other software and APIs to enhance functionality.

Collaborate with Project Managers and other team members –

Work closely with Project Managers to accurately define project timelines and deliverables.

Engage in regular team meetings to discuss project progress and address any issues.

Assist in the formulation of project scopes by providing technical insights and estimates.

Optimize database structures for maximum performance and efficiency –

Analyse and refine database schemas to reduce redundancy and improve data retrieval times.

Implement indexing and other optimization techniques to enhance database performance.

Conduct Performance Testing and make adjustments to database configurations as necessary.

Ensure the Integrity and Security of Data –

Develop and enforce policies for data handling and storage to ensure compliance with privacy laws and best practices.

Implement comprehensive backup and Disaster Recovery plans.

Regularly update systems to include the latest security patches and features.

Provide ongoing maintenance, troubleshooting, and enhancements to existing systems –

Monitor system performance and respond to issues as they arise.

Perform routine maintenance tasks and update systems to adapt to changing requirements.

Collaborate with users to continuously refine and enhance functionality based on feedback.

Document Development Processes, Code, and Versions: Maintain detailed documentation for all development processes to ensure consistency and knowledge transfer. Use Version Control systems to manage changes and maintain historical versions of code. Prepare reports and documentation that can be used for audits and compliance checks.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years of experience in developing with Claris FileMaker.

Strong understanding of database design, scripting, and custom layouts.

Experience with FileMaker Server and FileMaker Go.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work closely with teams in a collaborative environment.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

